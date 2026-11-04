Former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar condemns the assault on BSF personnel in Sonamura, emphasizing the rule of law and urging the public to seek justice through legal channels rather than violence while calling for police-BSF cooperation.

Manik Sarkar Condemns Assault on BSF Personnel

Former Tripura Chief Minister and CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar has strongly condemned the alleged attack on two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Asavari village under Sonamura subdivision on November 2, describing the incident as highly unfortunate and unacceptable.

Speaking on the incident, Sarkar said that "According to the information available to him, the incident reportedly began when BSF personnel attempted to prevent an individual allegedly involved in illegal border transactions. The person was reportedly assaulted and sustained injuries, triggering tension among local residents, who subsequently organised a protest and blocked the road." He further stated that two other BSF personnel, who were travelling through the area in a separate vehicle and were reportedly unaware of the ongoing incident, were allegedly intercepted, assaulted and seriously injured by a section of protesters.

Call for Legal Recourse and Cooperation

Sarkar said that if any BSF personnel had committed wrongdoing, the aggrieved individuals should have approached the nearest police station and lodged a formal complaint instead of taking the law into their own hands. "Even if people have grievances against any BSF personnel, they must approach the police and seek justice through legal channels. Attacking other BSF personnel who had no connection with the incident is completely unacceptable. We strongly condemn such actions," he said.

Referring to the police action, Sarkar said that, according to the information received, around 10 people had been arrested in connection with the incident, including two or three women. He added that the accused were reportedly being kept in police custody for four days and expressed hope that a thorough investigation would be conducted jointly by the BSF and police to establish the actual facts.

Emphasizing Border Security Integrity

Emphasising the importance of border security, the former Chief Minister said that illegal border activities and criminal activities along the international border must be dealt with firmly. He also stressed that local police stations should extend necessary cooperation to the BSF so that border security personnel can discharge their responsibilities effectively. "Border crimes must be checked, and those involved in such activities must be dealt with firmly. The BSF has an important role to play, and the local police must extend their full cooperation," Sarkar said.

He further expressed concern over repeated incidents of attacks on security and police personnel in the Sonamura border areas, recalling that similar incidents had taken place in the past, including attacks on police personnel that had resulted in loss of life. Sarkar expressed hope that the steps already initiated by the police and BSF would help uncover the truth and ensure that the matter was resolved through proper legal procedures. He maintained that maintaining democratic values, respecting the rule of law and ensuring the safety of security personnel are essential for maintaining peace and stability in the border areas of Tripura. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)