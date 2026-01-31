Himachal Pradesh Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan expressed hope for a generous Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) and funds for railway and airport expansion in the upcoming Union Budget. He also raised concerns over reduced import duties on apples.

Himachal's Hopes from Union Budget

Himachal Pradesh Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan on Saturday expressed hope that the Union Budget 2026-27 would provide a generous allocation to the state, particularly through the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), while also hoping for the Centre to address concerns related to the apple industry and infrastructure development.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI ahead of the Union Budget presentation in Parliament, Chauhan said, "Tomorrow, the Finance Minister will present the Union Budget. We hope that Himachal Pradesh will receive a generous allocation, especially through our Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG). For the current financial year 2025-26, our Revenue Deficit Grant is Rs 3,200 crore. We expect a good Revenue Deficit Grant this time."

The Minister highlighted the need for improved connectivity in the state, noting that railway and airport expansion has been limited. "The expansion of railways and airports in the state has been very limited. We hope that the Union Budget will provide substantial assistance for the expansion of railway and airport infrastructure," he added.

Concerns Over Apple Industry

Chauhan also raised concerns over the reduction in import duties on apples from European countries and New Zealand. "The import duty on apples from European countries has been reduced from 50 per cent to 20 per cent, and for countries like New Zealand, it has been reduced from 50 per cent to 25 per cent. To save Himachal's apple economy, the import duty should be kept at 50 per cent. The Chief Minister has also presented the entire situation before the Finance Minister and other ministers," he said.

Union Budget Presentation Details

The Union Budget 2026-27 is set to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday. This year, the Budget presentation falls on a weekend. FM Sitharaman is set to present a record ninth consecutive Union Budget on February 1, marking a significant milestone in India's parliamentary and economic history.

Economic Survey Highlights Positive Outlook

The Centre earlier this week released the 2025-26 economic survey, noting that India's economic growth remains resilient, with strong domestic demand as the main anchor, even as the global environment remains fragile.

Taking an optimistic view of the economy, the Economic Survey estimated India's potential growth at around 7 per cent. It also projected that India's GDP growth in FY27 is likely to remain in the range of 6.8 per cent to 7.2 per cent, reflecting the economy's medium-term strength supported by reforms and macroeconomic stability.

The Survey noted that while global economic conditions remain uncertain and fragile, India's overall outlook continues to be positive. It highlighted that India's growth is holding up better than expected relative to many other economies, although risks remain elevated amid global uncertainties. (ANI)