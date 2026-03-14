Ahead of Haryana's Rajya Sabha polls, BJP MLAs are training in Chandigarh, with leaders expecting a 'miracle'. Concurrently, Congress has moved its MLAs to a resort in Shimla's Kufri to prevent potential poaching attempts by the BJP.

BJP MLAs Huddle for 'Training' Ahead of Polls

Haryana BJP MLAs were seen travelling together in a bus in Chandigarh on Saturday ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, with state party president Mohan Lal Badoli stating that the move was part of preparations and training for legislators ahead of the crucial vote. Addressing reporters here, Badoli dismissed speculation about secrecy around the move and said the party was openly preparing its MLAs for the election process. "We are not hiding anything. We will roam around here in Chandigarh. This is the land of Haryana; it is a land of miracles. A miracle will happen. We will certainly provide training to MLAs," he said.

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Haryana Minister Mahipal Dhanda also confirmed that all BJP MLAs had assembled for discussions and training sessions ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls. "All the MLAs have arrived. Our party in charge has arrived as well. We will meet with them. Training is essential. Every political party wants to ensure it is well-prepared," Dhanda said.

The move comes ahead of the Rajya Sabha election for two seats from Haryana scheduled on March 16. The polling for the biennial elections to the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to fill the 37 seats across 10 states is scheduled to take place on March 16, with the counting of votes on the same day at 5 pm.

Amid Poaching Fears, Congress Moves Legislators

Meanwhile, Haryana Congress MLAs arrived at the hill resort town of Kufri near Shimla on Friday ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in the state. The legislators reached a resort at Gallu in New Kufri, around 25 kilometres from the Himachal Pradesh capital, amid tight security arrangements at around 9 pm.

Senior Congress leaders, including All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Haryana, BK Hariprasad, and Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee chief Rao Narender Singh, accompanied the MLAs.

The BJP has fielded two candidates, including one Independent-backed nominee, for the polls. According to party sources, the Congress leadership, led by former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, has shifted the legislators to the hill resort as a precautionary measure amid concerns of possible poaching attempts by the BJP. A large security deployment has been put in place around the resort, with the Shimla district police guarding the premises and restricting entry to media and outsiders.

Biennial Rajya Sabha Elections

The term of 37 members who were elected from Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana will conclude in the month of April, vacating the seats for new members to be elected. (ANI)