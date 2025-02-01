Union Budget 2025: Who presented FM Sitharaman saree with Madhubani Art for this year's presentation? READ

Union Budget 2025: Nirmala Sitharaman wore a saree as a tribute to Madhubani Art and the craftsmanship of Padma Shri awardee Dulari Devi.

Feb 1, 2025

New Delhi: India’s Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, is set to create history on Saturday (Feb 01) by presenting her eighth consecutive Union Budget, the most by any finance minister in independent India. She marked the occasion with elegance, wearing a traditional saree.

For Budget 2025, she chose a stunning cream saree with a classic gold border, elegantly paired with a contrasting red blouse. Her look was completed with minimal accessories, including gold bangles, a chain, and earrings, adding a touch of sophistication.

But do you know who presented her with this saree with Madhubani Art?

Nirmala Sitharaman chose to wear a saree as a tribute to Madhubani Art and the craftsmanship of Padma Shri awardee Dulari Devi. Dulari Devi, who received the Padma Shri in 2021, had met the Finance Minister during her visit to Madhubani for a credit outreach event at the Mithila Art Institute. During their meeting, Dulari Devi presented the saree to Sitharaman and encouraged her to wear it on Budget Day.
 

Nirmala Sitharaman’s saree, adorned with a border featuring vibrant Madhubani motifs, beautifully reflects India’s rich cultural heritage. Madhubani art, a traditional folk art from Bihar's Mithila region, is renowned for its intricate geometric designs, floral patterns, and depictions of nature and mythology. The art is celebrated for its bright colors, fine lines, and symbolic imagery.

The Finance Minister's sarees on Budget Day have become a topic of great anticipation. For the 2024 Union Budget, the minister chose a blue saree adorned with swirling white floral motifs. She paired it with a cream-colored blouse, perfectly complementing the floral patterns on the saree.

Budget 2025: Look back at sarees FM Nirmala Sitharaman wore for past 7 presentations; SEE PICS

