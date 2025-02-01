Budget 2025: Look back at sarees FM Nirmala Sitharaman wore for past 7 presentations; SEE PICS

Beyond economic policies and reforms, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget presentations often draw attention for her choice of traditional sarees, which reflect cultural heritage and personal expression.
 

Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 1, 2025, 8:15 AM IST

As the Budget session approaches, many are keen to observe how her saree selections go beyond aesthetics, often carrying symbolic significance tied to India's rich textile traditions.
 

Andhra Pradesh Heritage

Nirmala Sitharaman wore an elegant off-white Mangalagiri saree with a magenta border for the 2024-25 budget. Hailing from the Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh, the Mangalagiri saree is celebrated for its simplicity, featuring clean borders and a minimalistic design that showcases refined craftsmanship.
 

Kantha Stitch from West Bengal (2024 Interim Budget)

The Kantha stitch, with its traditional motifs of leaves and flowers, beautifully showcased Bengali craftsmanship. The intricate detailing of this saree not only highlighted India's rich textile heritage but also subtly referenced the government's emphasis on aquaculture.
 

Union Budget 2023

In 2023, Sitharaman captured attention with a deep red silk saree featuring a striking black-and-gold temple border. The saree showcased architectural motifs such as chariots, peacocks, and lotuses, each symbolizing heritage, power, and resilience.
 

Union Budget 2022

Sitharaman chose a beautiful brown Bomkai saree from Odisha, featuring delicate silver zari work and detailed patterns along the border. Bomkai sarees are renowned for their intricate designs that narrate rich cultural stories.
 

Union Budget 2021

This exquisite handwoven Pochampally Ikkat saree from Telangana exuded elegance, with a vibrant red and off-white color combination complemented by a green border. It was a perfect sartorial representation of the government's emphasis on growth and revitalization.
 

Union Budget 2020

For the 2020 budget, Sitharaman wore a striking yellow silk saree with a blue border, symbolizing hope and economic growth during a challenging, pandemic-stricken period.
 

Her Debut Union Budget 2019

Sitharaman opted for a vibrant pink Mangalagiri saree with a golden border. The bold color symbolized her innovative approach, while the gold border paid tribute to India’s rich textile heritage.
 

