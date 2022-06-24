Under 'Super IAS 40' programme, Mizoram govt to fund coaching for UPSC civil services

Faced with a severe shortage of IAS officers, the Mizoram government has decided to fund the preparation of 40 UPSC aspirants from the state.

Over 500 candidates took an entrance exam on Friday for the 'Super IAS 40' programme, according to officials, through which the Mizoram government will sponsor the coaching of 40 aspirants for the UPSC civil services examination.

Faced with a severe shortage of IAS officers, the Mizoram government has decided to fund the preparation of 40 UPSC aspirants from the state for the civil services examination, according to reports.

They added that those who pass the entrance exam would receive coaching from reputable institutes in Delhi at no cost to the state government.

The Mizoram Youth Commission (MYC) is in charge of overseeing and carrying out the programme.

MYC chairman and MLA Vanlaltanpuia announced at a press conference on Thursday that 575 people had registered to take the entrance exam.

The exams were held at five locations throughout the state and in Delhi.

The written test results will be announced on June 27, and personal interviews will be held on June 28 and 29. The final list will be announced on July 1 based on this.

Candidates who score at least 50 per cent on the written test will be shortlisted for the personal interview, according to Vanlaltanpuia.

He said that candidates accepted into the programme would be barred from taking any other competitive exams administered by the Centre or the state government until they have taken at least two UPSC prelims.

According to the chairman, the MYC would closely monitor their progress, and the government would terminate their sponsorship or request repayment if their behaviour were unsatisfactory.

He said that only deserving students would be chosen for full sponsorship, and if suitable candidates cannot be found, the government may not fill all 40 seats.

The government will provide full sponsorship for one year to 40 aspirants who will receive coaching at Vajiram & Ravi, Vision IAS, and ALS IAS in Delhi.

In 2020-2021, the Mizoram government launched the 'Super IAS 20' programme to sponsor students for a six-month crash course in Delhi. However, none of the chosen candidates passed the civil service exams for 2021.

Despite being the country's second-most literate state, Mizoram has failed to produce many IAS officers. The last person from the state to pass the exams was Grace Lalrindiki Pachuau, the daughter of former state chief secretary Vanhela Pachuau. In 2014, she joined the IAS.

Despite Chief Minister Zoramthanga's request to name a Mizo officer for the post, the Centre appointed senior IAS officer Renu Sharma of the AGMUT cadre as the state's chief secretary last year, causing outrage.

(With Inputs from PTI)

