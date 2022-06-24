Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Under 'Super IAS 40' programme, Mizoram govt to fund coaching for UPSC civil services

    Faced with a severe shortage of IAS officers, the Mizoram government has decided to fund the preparation of 40 UPSC aspirants from the state.

    Under 'Super IAS 40' programme, Mizoram govt to fund coaching for UPSC civil services - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 24, 2022, 1:47 PM IST

    Over 500 candidates took an entrance exam on Friday for the 'Super IAS 40' programme, according to officials, through which the Mizoram government will sponsor the coaching of 40 aspirants for the UPSC civil services examination.

    Faced with a severe shortage of IAS officers, the Mizoram government has decided to fund the preparation of 40 UPSC aspirants from the state for the civil services examination, according to reports.

    They added that those who pass the entrance exam would receive coaching from reputable institutes in Delhi at no cost to the state government.

    The Mizoram Youth Commission (MYC) is in charge of overseeing and carrying out the programme.

    MYC chairman and MLA Vanlaltanpuia announced at a press conference on Thursday that 575 people had registered to take the entrance exam.

    The exams were held at five locations throughout the state and in Delhi.

    The written test results will be announced on June 27, and personal interviews will be held on June 28 and 29. The final list will be announced on July 1 based on this.

    Candidates who score at least 50 per cent on the written test will be shortlisted for the personal interview, according to Vanlaltanpuia.

    He said that candidates accepted into the programme would be barred from taking any other competitive exams administered by the Centre or the state government until they have taken at least two UPSC prelims.

    According to the chairman, the MYC would closely monitor their progress, and the government would terminate their sponsorship or request repayment if their behaviour were unsatisfactory.

    He said that only deserving students would be chosen for full sponsorship, and if suitable candidates cannot be found, the government may not fill all 40 seats.

    The government will provide full sponsorship for one year to 40 aspirants who will receive coaching at Vajiram & Ravi, Vision IAS, and ALS IAS in Delhi.

    In 2020-2021, the Mizoram government launched the 'Super IAS 20' programme to sponsor students for a six-month crash course in Delhi. However, none of the chosen candidates passed the civil service exams for 2021.

    Despite being the country's second-most literate state, Mizoram has failed to produce many IAS officers. The last person from the state to pass the exams was Grace Lalrindiki Pachuau, the daughter of former state chief secretary Vanhela Pachuau. In 2014, she joined the IAS.

    Despite Chief Minister Zoramthanga's request to name a Mizo officer for the post, the Centre appointed senior IAS officer Renu Sharma of the AGMUT cadre as the state's chief secretary last year, causing outrage.

    (With Inputs from PTI) 

    Also Read: 1 in every 36 infants in India dies before first birthday: Govt data

    Also Read: Mizoram: Assam Rifles recovers drugs worth Rs 2.75 crore in last one month

    Also Read: Govt working to make Arunachal major gateway to East Asia: PM Modi

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2022, 1:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Maha Mutiny explodes: Shiv Sena and Shinde Sena in war of words

    Maha Mutiny explodes: Shiv Sena and Shinde Sena in war of words

    IAF Recruitment via Agnipath Yojana 2022: Registration process commences today; Details here - adt

    IAF Recruitment via Agnipath Yojana 2022: Registration process commences today; Details here

    India prevented over 42 lakh Covid deaths in 2021 through vaccines: Lancet study

    India prevented over 42 lakh Covid deaths in 2021 through vaccines: Lancet study

    Gujarat riots SC upholds SIT clean chit to PM Narendra Modi rejects plea by Zakia Jafri gcw

    Gujarat riots: SC upholds SIT clean chit to PM Narendra Modi; rejects plea by Zakia Jafri

    Maharashtra crisis: Sena's Raut accuses BJP of threatening Sharad Pawar, 42 MLAs in Shinde's camp - adt

    Maharashtra crisis: Sena's Raut accuses BJP of threatening Sharad Pawar, 42 MLAs in Shinde's camp

    Recent Stories

    football ligue1 Will Neymar leave PSG One dream could stop club outcast's Parc des Princes exit snt

    Will Neymar leave PSG? One dream could stop club outcast's Parc des Princes exit

    TS Inter Results 2022 TSBIE Telangana Intermediate 1st 2nd year results on June 25 how to check gcw

    TS Inter Results 2022: Telangana Intermediate 1st, 2nd year results expected to release on June 25

    Will Argentina be Luis Suarez next football destination, with River Plate in the reckoning?-ayh

    Will Argentina be Luis Suarez's next football destination, with River Plate in the reckoning?

    Maha Mutiny explodes: Shiv Sena and Shinde Sena in war of words

    Maha Mutiny explodes: Shiv Sena and Shinde Sena in war of words

    Nuvocotto is rebranding terracotta in the modern world-snt

    Nuvocotto is rebranding terracotta in the modern world

    Recent Videos

    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    Video Icon
    india at 75 Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India snt

    India@75: Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Video Icon
    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon
    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon