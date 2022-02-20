  • Facebook
    Govt working to make Arunachal major gateway to East Asia: PM Modi

    PM Modi greeted the people of Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh on their Statehood Day and hailed their contribution.

    Author
    Deevika N
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 20, 2022, 11:55 AM IST
    Hailing their contribution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings to the people of Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh on their Statehood Day and said that Northeast India will become the engine of the country's growth in the 21st century.

    PM Modi wishing the people of Arunachal Pradesh said, “The people of the State are known for their stupendous talent and hardworking nature. May the State scale new heights of development in the times to come.”

    Addressing the people of Arunachal Pradesh on their Statehood Day, the Prime Minister said, “Many many congratulations to all of you on the 36th State Foundation Day of Arunachal Pradesh. 50 years ago North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA) got a new name, a new identity as Arunachal Pradesh. This identity of the rising sun, this new energy has been continuously empowered by all of you hardworking, patriotic sisters and brothers in these 50 years.”

    “I firmly believe that eastern India, and especially Northeast India, will be the engine of the country's growth in the 21st century. With this spirit, unprecedented work has been done in the last 7 years to accelerate the development of Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

    Greeting the people of Mizoram, the Prime Minister said, “Greetings to the people of Mizoram on their Statehood Day. India takes great pride in the vibrant Mizo culture and the contributions of Mizoram to national progress. I pray for the good health and well-being of the people of Mizoram.”

    Both Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh were given Statehood on this day in 1987.

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2022, 11:55 AM IST
