  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ukraine crisis: PM Modi likely to speak to Russia President Vladimir Putin tonight

    Various high-level meetings are being held at the Ministry of External Affairs to devise contingency plans and identify alternate evacuation routes, according to sources.
     

    Ukraine crisis PM Modi likely to speak to Russia President Vladimir Putin tonight gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 24, 2022, 8:08 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on late Thursday night, according to various sources. The talk comes hours after Ukrainian Envoy to India Dr Igor Polikha urged the Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interfere and 'immediately contact Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy'. 

    Dr. Polikha went on to say that they are hoping for the Indian leadership's active support in putting an end to the war. He stated that they are currently requesting and pleading for India's support. "In the event of a totalitarian regime's aggression against a democratic state, India should fully assume its global role. Modi ji is one of the world's most powerful and respected leaders," he continued.

    Currently, PM Modi is holding meeting with key cabinet ministers to discuss the economic impact of the Russia-Ukraine crisis as well as ways to mitigate the impact of rising crude oil prices. The Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh among other officials are attending the meeting. 

    Russian forces launched missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on the country's border on Thursday, according to officials and media, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a "special military operation." Russia's attack on Ukraine has jolted markets. The 30-share benchmark Sensex fell over 2,700 points today, mirroring the global meltdown caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

    Earlier, the Indian embassy in Ukraine announced that special flights to Kyiv to pick up Indian nationals had been cancelled due to the country's airspace being closed. After an Air India flight returned to Delhi due to closed Ukrainian airspace, India is now looking for alternative routes to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine.

    Meanwhile, high-level meetings are being held at the Ministry of External Affairs to devise contingency plans and identify alternate evacuation routes, according to sources. According to MEA sources, more Russian-speaking officials have been dispatched to India's embassy in Ukraine and are being deployed in neighbouring countries. The Indian embassy has also issued a set of guidelines to students and others living in India. Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, was one of the cities targeted by Russia.

    Also Read | Ukraine hopes that New Delhi will help restrain Russia: Kyiv's envoy to India Igor Polikha

    Also Read | Russia-Ukraine war: Modi government making contingency plans

    Also Read | NATO confirms: Will not go into Ukraine, ramps up defences

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2022, 8:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bihar Budget 2022 Know when will it be presented all about it gcw

    Bihar Budget 2022: Know when will it be presented; all about it

    PM Modi to chair CCS meet over Ukraine crisis; EU High Representative Borrell dials EAM Jaishankar-dnm

    PM Modi to chair CCS meet over Ukraine crisis; EU High Representative Borrell dials EAM Jaishankar

    Eight reasons why KCR's Telangana model is a challenge for PM Modi

    8 reasons why KCR's Telangana model is a challenge for PM Modi

    War situation only in border, I'm safe: Indian student stranded in war-hit Ukraine awaits help-dnm

    War situation only in border, I’m safe: Indian student stranded in war-hit Ukraine awaits help

    Ukraine hopes that New Delhi will help restrain Russia Kyiv s envoy to India Igor Polikha gcw

    Ukraine hopes that New Delhi will help restrain Russia: Kyiv's envoy to India Igor Polikha

    Recent Stories

    Russia Ukraine war How hike in crude oil price will impact India, and common man

    Russia-Ukraine war: How hike in crude oil price will impact India, and common man

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22: Rohit Sharma becomes highest run-scorer in T20Is, fans react-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22: Rohit Sharma becomes highest run-scorer in T20Is, fans react

    Let history be a lesson: Ukrainian boxing icon Wladimir Klitschko warns Russia

    'Let history be a lesson': Ukrainian boxing icon Klitschko warns Russia

    Maha Shivratri 2022 Know the significance date and time all you need to know gcw

    Maha Shivratri 2022: Know the significance, date and time; all you need to know

    Bihar Budget 2022 Know when will it be presented all about it gcw

    Bihar Budget 2022: Know when will it be presented; all about it

    Recent Videos

    Indian students send SOS from Ukraine says no food in markets no money in ATMs gcw

    'No food in markets, no money in ATMs...': Indian students send SOS from Ukraine

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATKMB changed the system and players according to situation -Juan Ferrando on OFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB changed the system and players according to situation - Ferrando on OFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: In the last few games, HFC could have played better - Marquez after sealing semis berth-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: In the last few games, HFC could have played better - Marquez after sealing semis berth

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: KBFC played a good game and faced an excellent opponent - Ivan Vukomanovic on HFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC played a good game and faced an excellent opponent - Vukomanovic on HFC defeat

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war Inside the Indian govt control room at MEA

    Russia-Ukraine war: Inside the MEA control room (Watch)

    Video Icon