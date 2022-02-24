Ukraine crisis: PM Modi likely to speak to Russia President Vladimir Putin tonight

Various high-level meetings are being held at the Ministry of External Affairs to devise contingency plans and identify alternate evacuation routes, according to sources.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin on late Thursday night, according to various sources. The talk comes hours after Ukrainian Envoy to India Dr Igor Polikha urged the Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interfere and 'immediately contact Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy'.

Dr. Polikha went on to say that they are hoping for the Indian leadership's active support in putting an end to the war. He stated that they are currently requesting and pleading for India's support. "In the event of a totalitarian regime's aggression against a democratic state, India should fully assume its global role. Modi ji is one of the world's most powerful and respected leaders," he continued.

Currently, PM Modi is holding meeting with key cabinet ministers to discuss the economic impact of the Russia-Ukraine crisis as well as ways to mitigate the impact of rising crude oil prices. The Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh among other officials are attending the meeting.

Russian forces launched missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on the country's border on Thursday, according to officials and media, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a "special military operation." Russia's attack on Ukraine has jolted markets. The 30-share benchmark Sensex fell over 2,700 points today, mirroring the global meltdown caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier, the Indian embassy in Ukraine announced that special flights to Kyiv to pick up Indian nationals had been cancelled due to the country's airspace being closed. After an Air India flight returned to Delhi due to closed Ukrainian airspace, India is now looking for alternative routes to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine.

Meanwhile, high-level meetings are being held at the Ministry of External Affairs to devise contingency plans and identify alternate evacuation routes, according to sources. According to MEA sources, more Russian-speaking officials have been dispatched to India's embassy in Ukraine and are being deployed in neighbouring countries. The Indian embassy has also issued a set of guidelines to students and others living in India. Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, was one of the cities targeted by Russia.

