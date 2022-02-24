Russia-Ukraine war: Modi government making contingency plans

Even as the Russian bombardment in Ukraine continues, India has said that contingency plans are being put into operation. Government sources said that New Delhi is closely monitoring the rapidly changing situation.

Even as the Russian bombardment in Ukraine continues, India has said that contingency plans are being put into operation. Government sources said that New Delhi is closely monitoring the rapidly changing situation.

"Focus is on safety and security of Indians, particularly students. The MEA control room is being expanded and made operational on a 24x7 basis," sources said.

Sources said that high-level meetings are going on at the External Affairs Ministry. "Contingency plans are being put into operation. Given the airspace closure, alternate evacuation routes are being activated."

"Additional Russian speaking officials have been sent to our Embassy in Ukraine and are being deployed in countries neighbouring Ukraine," sources said, adding, "Our Embassy in Ukraine is functional and its advisories should be followed carefully."

Also Read: Air India flight returns to Delhi as Ukraine closes airspace citing ‘high risk’ to safety

The update from the Indian government comes even as the Russian defense ministry claimed in a statement that its forces had 'rendered the military infrastructure of Ukraine's airbases inoperable' and that the country's air defense systems 'have been suppressed'.

Meanwhile, experts in India have highlighted legitimate security concerns that Moscow may have had to launch an offensive against Ukraine.

Russia has declared war formally to announce to the world that it means business, as its legitimate security concerns have been threatened, Major General Sudhakar Jee (retd) said.

Also Read: 'Remain calm, be safe': Indian Embassy in Ukraine issues new advisory amid Russian invasion

"The invasions by Napoleon and Hitler from Russia's eastern boundaries are still fresh in Russians' minds and NATO's eastward expansion despite assurances to the contrary pose credible threat to Russia. Having lost Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, the erstwhile Soviet states, to NATO and three (Ukraine, Georgia and Bosnia Herzegovina) more aspiring to join, leaving Russia with no option but to declare war against Ukraine," the expert said.

"The escalatory matrix having been activated is likely to move up the ladder with more intense and kinetic measures till the perceived red line of Russia is achieved. It is likely to unfold in the window available till last week of March wherein ground attack will be preceded by hybrid, including cyber-attacks on power grids, industries, government offices, command, control and communication hubs and airfields mindful of the fact that eastern Ukraine has a higher density of Russian origin population. The conflict will certainly have windows for diplomatic breakthroughs for global organizations to usher in peace," he added.

Also Read: Cyberattacks paralyse Ukraine amid Russian precision strikes