The Delhi Government is launching a comprehensive survey of Abadi Deh land in rural areas to resolve long-pending ownership issues. The initiative, part of the SVAMITVA Scheme, will use drones and create digital records to provide villagers with legal proof.

In a historic and far-reaching initiative to resolve long-pending issues related to the identification, ownership and documentation ambiguities of Abadi Deh land in Delhi's rural areas, the Delhi Government has taken a decisive step. A comprehensive survey of Abadi Deh areas will now be conducted, records will be prepared, and verification and computerisation will be undertaken, the Chief Minister's Office said in a press release.

The Delhi Government is set to implement this extensive process within a defined legal and administrative framework. This initiative will not only strengthen the land management system but will also play a decisive role in providing villagers with legal proof of ownership and financial security.

Implementation under SVAMITVA Scheme

Sharing details of the initiative, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that the Delhi Government has taken a historic and transformative step towards ensuring property ownership rights in rural Abadi Deh areas and resolving decades-old boundary disputes. For the effective implementation of the SVAMITVA Scheme, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24, 2020, on National Panchayati Raj Day, the Delhi Government has prepared a draft of the Delhi Abadi Deh Survey and Record Management Rules, 2025.

The draft clearly defines the entire operational framework, from drone-based aerial surveys and field verification to public objection procedures, dispute resolution, creation of digital records, and issuance of property cards. The objective is to ensure that no individual's rights are infringed and that land-related disputes are resolved in a transparent, time-bound and fair manner.

Survey Process and Technology

As per government provisions, the Abadi Deh survey process will be conducted under the direct supervision of the Revenue Department. Survey teams and technical agencies will jointly carry out surveys in Abadi Deh areas, extended Abadi Deh areas and other notified zones using modern technologies. Digital data will be collected through drones and aerial photography, enabling accurate recording of the exact location, size and boundaries of each plot.

Alongside technology-driven surveys, ground truthing will be mandatory. Preliminary maps prepared through drone surveys will be physically verified on-site to ensure that the boundaries shown accurately reflect the ground reality.

Demarcation and Record Creation

The Chief Minister informed that the Revenue Department signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Survey of India in April 2022 for implementing the SVAMITVA Scheme in 48 rural villages of Delhi. Drone surveys have been completed in 31 villages so far, and 'Map 2.0' for 25 villages has been verified and submitted to the Survey of India for the issuance of land parcel maps and geo-based identification numbers.

In the initial phase of the survey, the boundaries of the Abadi Deh areas will be physically demarcated using appropriate methods. During this process, survey teams will separately identify jointly owned land, private plots, roads, lanes, drains, community spaces, religious sites, graveyards, cremation grounds, government properties, and land areas that are not clearly visible in aerial surveys due to trees or structures. Wherever required, support from municipal corporations, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), other departments and the police administration will be taken to ensure smooth conduct of the survey and to prevent any tampering with boundaries.

Digital Records and Property Cards

The Chief Minister stated that the government has decided to fully computerise Abadi Deh records. For this purpose, the Revenue Department will develop a dedicated digital portal through which citizens will be able to obtain copies of their land records upon payment of prescribed fees. This step will ensure record security while significantly enhancing transparency and ease of access.

After completion of the survey and record management process, property cards will be issued. These cards will serve as legal proof of land or property ownership, enabling rural residents to access bank loans, financial assistance and various development schemes.

Long-Term Benefits and Impact

She added that this decision will also promote planned development in the Abadi Deh areas. It will support the preservation of village heritage, improvement of civic amenities, enhancement of land value and development of rural infrastructure in line with urban standards. It will also help resolve long-standing disputes related to boundaries and ownership. She also said that the initiative will not only accelerate the implementation of government schemes but will also provide citizens with clarity and security regarding their rights. This process is set to write a new chapter in land management in Delhi's rural areas, with an impact that will be visible for years to come.

What is Abadi Deh Land?

Abadi Deh literally means the 'inhabited area of a village'. It refers to that specific land area within a village's revenue boundary where rural residences (houses), threshing floors, cowsheds and other ancillary structures are located. Traditionally, in pre-Independence surveys, Abadi Deh areas were kept separate from agricultural land; as a result, in most states, there are no official or revenue records (such as khasra or khatauni) for this land.

Due to this ambiguity, residents of these areas often lack any legal proof of ownership of their property, leading to land disputes and limiting access to financial facilities such as bank loans. Under the SVAMITVA Scheme, surveying Abadi Deh land and issuing property cards is a decisive step towards providing villagers with concrete legal ownership of their property. (ANI)