The Karnataka Legislative Council passed the Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Prevention Bill, 2025, despite protests from the opposition BJP. Home Minister G Parameshwara defended the legislation, which defines hate speech and carries a penalty of up to 7 years.

Karnataka Legislative Council on Friday passed the Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Prevention Bill, 2025, amid ruckus in the upper house of the state legislature as both Congress MLAs and the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs engaged in a heated argument.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Heated Debate in the Upper House

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said the proposed legislation was not driven by political vendetta but was aimed at curbing hate speech and hate crimes, whereas BJP MLC CT Ravi attacked the Congress, claiming that the party would not win if elections were held in the state today. Opposition members stormed the well of the House and staged a protest.

Amid continued uproar and sloganeering from the opposition, Council Chairperson Basavaraj Horatti went ahead with voting and the bill was passed.

Bill's Provisions and Intent

Earlier, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly passed the Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Prevention Bill on Thursday. The bill aims to curb acts that promote enmity, hatred, and disharmony among individuals and communities.

The Bill was taken up for discussion in the Assembly in Belagavi, where Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara detailed its provisions and explained the need to clearly define hate speech and hate crimes within a legal framework.

Defining Hate Speech

Defining hate speech, Parameshwara said it refers to "the communication of hate speech by making, publishing, or circulating, or any act of promoting, propagating, inciting, abetting, or attempting such hate speech to cause disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred, or ill-will against any person (dead or alive) or a group of persons or an organisation."

Explaining the intent of the legislation, the Home Minister said that hate crimes require a precise definition to effectively address statements and actions targeting specific communities. "It's about someone speaking out against a particular community," he said.

Penalties for Conviction

Any person convicted under the law could face a jail term of upto 7 years, and/or a fine of Rs 50,000. (ANI)