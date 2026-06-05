In a heartfelt video recorded just before his departure from Mumbai, UK influencer opened up about the deep connection he has built with India and the heartbreak he feels each time he leaves.

For UK travel content creator Dave Flew, every trip to India comes with an emotional challenge that never seems to get easier - saying goodbye. In a heartfelt video recorded just before his departure from Mumbai, the influencer opened up about the deep connection he has built with the country and the heartbreak he feels each time he leaves.

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Walking through the bustling streets of Saki Naka, Flew reflected on the emotional weight of leaving behind the friends and experiences that have made India feel like a second home. Struggling to hold back tears, he candidly shared the pain that accompanies every farewell.

“I have to be honest. The worst pain in the world possible is saying goodbye to my friends here in India. And then knowing that I am leaving,” he said in the video as he got teary-eyed.

The content creator went on to express his profound affection for the country, revealing that every departure feels like an emotional wrench.

“I love this place like no other, and it literally breaks me to go each time. I hate it. But it has to be done. Life carries on and I’ll be back. Jai Hind,” he said.

Flew later shared the clip on Instagram, with a caption, “It breaks me every time. But, never fear! The content will keep coming.”

The post quickly struck a chord with social media users, drawing an outpouring of warmth and support. Many said they understood his feelings, while others encouraged him to return soon. Several reassured the creator that he would always be welcomed in India, with some describing his departure not as a final goodbye but simply a temporary farewell.

Dave Flew, who has more than 2,000 followers on Instagram, is known for creating travel and automotive content.