The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of a sewer worker's death in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. One worker died and two were injured after inhaling toxic gases. The Commission has issued notices to the state government seeking a detailed report.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday taken suo motu cognisance of the death of a worker and injuries to two others after they allegedly inhaled toxic gases while cleaning a sewer chamber in the Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

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According to a statement, the incident reportedly occurred near Pipli Naka on Bhairavgarh Road in Ujjain "when the victims entered the sewer chamber and fell unconscious". As per the media report cited by the NHRC, one of the workers later succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while the other two are undergoing treatment, it noted.

NHRC seeks detailed report

The Commission has issued notices to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary and the Ujjain Superintendent of Police, seeking a detailed report within two weeks. It has sought details on the status of the investigation and information on the compensation, if any, paid to the next of kin of the deceased worker and to the injured workers. "The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights. Therefore, it has issued notices to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary and Ujjain Superintendent of Police, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. The report is expected to include the status of the investigation as well as compensation, if any, paid to the NoK of the deceased worker and the injured," the release said. (ANI)