BJP's Ashutosh Tiwari filed his nomination for the Datia by-election with CM Mohan Yadav. Denied the ticket, a visibly emotional Narottam Mishra also participated, calling himself a guardian and pledging support to the party's choice.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Datia by-election, Ashutosh Tiwari, filed his nomination papers in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Senior BJP leader Narottam Mishra and state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal on Monday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Former state home minister Narottam Mishra participated in the nomination of the BJP candidate, despite being denied the ticket from this seat. Ahead of the nomination, BJP leader Narottam Mishra got emotional during the nomination rally of Ashutosh Tiwari,

BJP Candidate Expresses Confidence

After filing the nomination papers, Tiwari told ANI, "I trust the leadership and will try to meet their expectations."

When asked about Congress state president Jitu Patwari predicting a landslide victory for his party, the BJP leader said that the "Congress leader has his own claims."

Meanwhile, the BJP candidate further took a jibe at veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. "Madhya Pradesh has endured Digvijaya Singh as a loss, there is no question of them (Congress) being accepted. Narottam Mishra is our guardian and is a senior party leader. We all work under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and would contest the elections. There is no competition and all the voters of Datia are with development," Tiwari said.

Narottam Mishra Pledges Support Amid Discontent

Earlier Narottam Mishra dismissed speculation over discontent after being denied the party ticket, saying he has "no resentment" with anyone and will abide by the party's decision.

Mishra's supporters had blocked National Highway-44 on Friday evening after the BJP announced Ashutosh Tiwari as its candidate for the Datia Assembly by-election, replacing Mishra, who had lost the seat in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Mishra, a three-time MLA from Datia said he would work to convince party workers to attend the nomination of the BJP candidate from Datia, and follow whatever responsibility the party assigns him.

Datia Bypoll Details

Meanwhile, the Congress has fielded Kunwar Ghanshyam Singh for the seat.

The Election Commission of India announced that polling for the Datia Assembly bypoll will be held on July 30, while counting of votes will take place on August 3.

The Datia Assembly seat fell vacant after Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti was disqualified following his conviction in a fraud case. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)