On UGC guidelines, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, "There will be no discrimination, no one can misuse the law."

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has responded firmly to the escalating controversy over the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) 2026 equity regulations, assuring students, faculty and critics that the new rules “will not lead to discrimination and no one can misuse the law.”

"I assure everyone there will be no discrimination and no one can misuse the law," Dharmendra Pradhan said.

He added," Whether it's UGC, central government or state government, it will be our responsibility not to let it be misused. It has been done within the boundaries of the constitution of India."

He added that the decision has been taken under the Supreme Court of India thus it won't allow any kind of discrimination against anybody.

The regulations, notified on January 13, 2026, require higher education institutions to set up Equal Opportunity Centres, Equity Committees, grievance redressal systems and 247 helplines to address caste-based and other forms of discrimination, especially from SC, ST, and OBC students.

The new rules have sparked widespread criticism from general category students, who argue that the framework could lead to discrimination against them.

Why UGC has updated equity rules

The UGC has said that caste-based discrimination in campuses has surged in recent years. As per the body, complaints of caste-based discrimination increased 118.4 per cent in five years, from 173 cases in 2019–20 to 378 in 2023-24.

Overall, 1,160 complaints were received from 704 universities and 1,553 colleges during this period.

The UGC has cited this data to stress the need for stronger institutional safeguards for oppressed castes. It argues that its new rules will help curb caste-based discrimination on campuses and ensure a safe, dignified and inclusive academic environment for students, teachers and non-teaching staff.

The new guidelines come after directions from the Supreme Court, asking the UGC to submit revised rules while hearing a petition related to the implementation of the 2012 UGC anti-discrimination regulations.

