BJP Kisan Morcha VP Shyam Sundar Tripathi has resigned in Rae Bareli, citing dissatisfaction with new UGC policies. Separately, Bareilly City Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri also quit, alleging an 'anti-Brahmin campaign' in Uttar Pradesh.

BJP Leader Resigns Over UGC Policies

Shyam Sundar Tripathi, Vice President of the BJP Kisan Morcha from the Salon constituency in Rae Bareli, has resigned from his post, citing dissatisfaction over new UGC policies. Tripathi announced his resignation in a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Due to the black law like the reservation bill brought against the children of the upper caste, I am resigning from my post. This law is extremely dangerous for society and also divisive. I am completely dissatisfied with the bill. There is great resentment. I do not support this reservation bill. Supporting such an unethical bill is completely against my self-respect and ideology," read the letter written in hindi.

The new rules notified by the University Grants Commission (UGC) on January 13, which update its 2012 regulations on the same subject, have sparked widespread criticism from general category students, who argue that the framework could lead to discrimination against them. The new regulations, introduced to curb caste-based discrimination in colleges and universities, require institutions to establish special committees and helplines to address complaints, especially from SC, ST, and OBC students.

Bareilly City Magistrate Resigns Alleging 'Anti-Brahmin Campaign'

Meanwhile, Bareilly District Magistrate Avinash Singh has completely rejected the allegations of City Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri, who resigned from his post as the City Magistrate of Bareilly on January 26, alleging that an "anti-Brahmin campaign" is underway in Uttar Pradesh.

DM Singh, in a statement, said, "The allegations made by the City Magistrate are a result of misrepresentation. The DM also said that differences of opinion can be a part of a democratic system, but it is not appropriate to turn a dialogue into sensational allegations. The district administration has adopted restraint, balance, and a positive approach throughout the entire incident, and will continue to do so"

The Uttar Pradesh goverment has ordered disciplinary action against Alankar Agnihotri and attached him to the Shamli District Magistrate. As per the order issued by the Special Secretary, Agnihotri will remain attached to the office of the District Magistrate, Shamli, until the completion of the inquiry.

Agnihotri has appealed to Brahmin public representatives to resign and stand with the community, stating that their inaction could lead to a "massacre" of the general category. "I still appeal to all the public representatives of the Brahmin community to immediately start resigning and stand with the community. The time has come; otherwise, your massacre is certain. The massacre of the general category is certain because your public representatives are asleep, sitting as employees of corporate companies. I have written to the Governor...I have submitted my resignation to the Uttar Pradesh CEO and the District Magistrate through email". (ANI)