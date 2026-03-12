BJP's Central Election Committee met to finalise its West Bengal poll strategy, reportedly finalising candidates for 145 of 294 seats. The first list is expected after PM Modi's March 14 rally in Kolkata, with most sitting MLAs likely to be retained.

BJP CEC Finalises Candidates for Bengal Polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a key meeting of its Central Election Committee (CEC) on Thursday to deliberate on candidate selection and overall strategy for the upcoming West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections.

According to sources, the meeting involved extensive discussions on around 160 Assembly constituencies across the state.

During the deliberations, the party is learnt to have finalised candidates for nearly 145 seats, out of 294 assembly seats in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, marking significant progress in the selection process.

Sources indicated that most of the sitting MLAs are likely to be renominated, with the leadership inclined to give another opportunity to several incumbents who had contested in the previous elections.

The party leadership also reviewed feedback from the state unit and organisational inputs while finalising the names.

First List Awaits PM Modi's Kolkata Rally

The party is expected to announce its first list of candidates after the Prime Minister's rally in Kolkata.

The rally is being seen as a major political outreach programme as the party intensifies its campaign in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a massive public rally on March 14 at the Brigade Ground in Kolkata.

The rally is expected to draw a large crowd and signal the party's campaign push ahead of the Assembly elections.

Strategy for Remaining Constituencies

Party sources further said that another meeting of the Central Election Committee will be held to discuss the remaining seats where candidates are yet to be finalised.

The leadership is likely to take inputs from the state unit and organisational leaders before taking a final call on those constituencies.

The meeting forms part of the BJP's broader electoral strategy to strengthen its organisational presence in West Bengal and prepare the ground for a strong contest in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Senior leaders and members of the party's top decision-making body participated in the discussions, focusing on candidate winnability, regional representation and electoral dynamics across different parts of the state.

Further announcements regarding candidates are expected in the coming days once the remaining constituencies are reviewed by the party's central leadership.