For over 40 years, residents of Madurai's Vandiyur Theerthakadu have lacked electricity, water, and roads. Despite holding land pattas since 1979, the community faces severe neglect and threatens to boycott upcoming elections.

Residents of Vandiyur Theerthakadu near Anna Nagar, which falls within the limits of the Madurai Corporation under the Madurai East Assembly constituency represented by Registration Department Minister P Moorthy, have alleged on Thursday that their locality has been deprived of basic amenities such as electricity, drinking water and proper roads for more than four decades. According to the residents, despite repeatedly submitting petitions to various government authorities seeking redressal of the issue, no concrete steps have been taken so far to address their grievances.

'We Studied in Darkness': A Resident's Plea

Mahalaxmi, a resident of the area, said that people in the locality have been living without electricity since birth. "We were born and raised here and studied in darkness. There is no water facility, no proper living infrastructure and no basic amenities. We are still waiting for a better life, but nothing has changed," she said.

She alleged that political leaders visit the area only during election periods to seek votes. "They come here during elections, promise to help us and then disappear. Even our children who are studying in college have to study in the dark. We request the government to provide electricity and improve our living conditions," she added.

She further said that residents had approached the Collector's office multiple times and even staged protests, but to no avail. "We have gone to the Collectorate and submitted petitions many times. We have waited there for days, hoping for action, but nothing has been done. If they come asking for votes again, we will not support them," she said.

Residents also pointed out that living conditions in the area are extremely unsafe. "We live in darkness among snakes and insects. Just last night, a snake entered the area. If someone gets bitten, there is not even a hospital nearby," she added.

A History of Struggle and Official Apathy

Another resident, Thangapandiyan, said the land in Theerthakadu was originally allocated for the settlement of Adi Dravidar families. "In 1979, during the tenure of former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran, permission pattas were issued to 357 members of the Adi Dravidar community to reside here. However, even after more than four decades, no basic facilities have been provided," he said.

According to him, residents have approached authorities continuously from 1979 to 2026 and even staged protests at the District Collectorate. "We even approached courts across the country and fought the case up to the Supreme Court for this land and obtained a favourable judgment. Yet, no government has taken steps to provide basic amenities," he said.

Allegations of Neglect and Corruption

He added that many of the original beneficiaries who received pattas in 1979 have since passed away due to old age, while their children and grandchildren continue to live under the same difficult conditions. "The younger generation is now in their late twenties and thirties, but they too are still fighting for basic facilities," he said.

Thangapandiyan also alleged that while the Madurai Corporation faces corruption allegations worth ₹200 crore, not even a single rupee has been spent on developing infrastructure in Theerthakadu. "No MLA or MP has come here to see the situation. We do not even know whether this issue has reached the attention of Chief Minister MK Stalin," he said.

He further claimed that the Scheduled Caste community in the area continues to face severe neglect. "There is not even electricity to keep the body of a deceased person. Families are forced to keep bodies overnight in darkness. Even after 75 years of Independence, there is not even a proper pathway to bury the dead. People here are living as if they are 60 years behind the rest of society," he added.

Daily Dangers and Unkept Promises

Menaka, another resident, said the lack of electricity poses serious safety concerns for families. "At night, we are very afraid because of snakes and poisonous insects. Many people have already died due to insect bites. We have children at home and constantly live in fear," she said.

She also pointed out that the locality faces severe drinking water shortages, particularly during the summer months. "Even when we go to nearby areas for water, people refuse to share it as they themselves face shortages. Our children study under kerosene lamps due to the absence of electricity," she said.

Menaka added that although Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had issued computerised pattas to 68 families in the area, the residents have not seen any practical benefit. "The pattas remain only as documents. If the government could use them to provide us with basic amenities like electricity and water, it would greatly improve our lives," she said.

Residents Warn of Election Boycott

Residents have warned that if their long-standing demands are not addressed before the upcoming Assembly elections, they may collectively boycott the polls. (ANI)