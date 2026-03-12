Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed Rs 10,000 seed capital to women entrepreneurs under the MMUA scheme. The move, benefiting nearly 3 million women, aims to make them self-reliant and achieve the 'Lakhpati Baideu' status in the state.

In a move to strengthen the foundation of a self-reliant Assam by creating more entrepreneurs, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday launched the distribution of seed capital under MMUA to women beneficiaries by handing over cheques amounting to Rs. 10000 to each of the 5155 women beneficiaries of Jalukbari Legislative Assembly Constituency at a programme held at Swahid Smarak Kshetra in Boragaon in Guwahati. With today's program, the government completed the process of distributing entrepreneurship funds to a total of 2,933,999 women across 119 legislative assembly constituencies in the state.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Digital Governance and Service Delivery

During the event, the Chief Minister also launched services for seven important portals to simplify and digitise administrative processes in the Panchayat and Rural Development Department. These services include an online trade license system through the "Sewa Setu" portal to speed up business approvals, an e-office system at the district level to introduce digital file movement between blocks and district councils and improve transparency in administration, and an online service record system for more than 11,900 employees. The portal "Karmasetu" streamlines the submission of messages and requests. The "Haat Tender" system strengthens transparency in the leasing process of markets and ghats through the portal. The "Contractual Employees' Pay Bill" system ensures timely and disciplined salary payments. The "Smart Job Card" system allows workers to access work details and financial information on their mobile phones. The "Kaushal Connect" mobile application links skilled youth with platforms that offer services such as electrical work, driving, and other household services.

During the event, the Chief Minister released the collections of his selected speeches titled "Chief Minister's Speech Collection 4 and 5." The 855-page compilation includes 100 important speeches delivered between May 2024 and March 2026. These speeches reflect the story of the state's development and the government's vision.

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: The 'Lakhpati Baideu' Vision

While addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister highlighted several transformative steps the government has taken to strengthen the financial independence of women in Assam and connect them with the mainstream of the state's economy. He stated that under the "Chief Minister's Women Entrepreneurship Mission," the government aims to provide the first instalment of ten thousand rupees to 3.2 million women to help them start their own businesses. So far, 2,933,999 women from 119 constituencies have received this amount in their bank accounts.

While distributing funds to beneficiaries from Jalukbari constituency, the Chief Minister explained that the program took place in the city, especially to ensure that the mothers and sisters do not have to travel long distances to receive this financial support. Explaining the plan to develop women as "Lakhpati Baideu," he said that getting Rs. 10,000 enabled women beneficiaries to start businesses or commercial activities to make them self reliant. On successful utilisation of the first instalment, the government will provide Rs. 25,000 as the second instalment and Rs 50,000 as the third instalment. He said that the government aims to ensure that each woman earns at least Rs. 1 lakh annually. Women whose income exceeds Rs. 10 lakh will become "Maha Lakhpati Baideu."

The Chief Minister said that when women contribute financially, families manage their lives more smoothly and comfortably. He added that Guwahati, as a major commercial city, offers many business opportunities. Women can earn by forming groups of five or ten members or invest this financial support in their husbands' businesses to increase income.

Future Support and Market Access

He further stated that the government will not limit support to financial assistance. It will also provide training and arrange markets to sell their products. The Chief Minister announced that after the elections, various vending zones in Guwahati and shops under flyovers will also support these initiatives.50 per cent of the shops in front of government offices will be reserved in favour of women so that they secure a reliable market to sell the goods they produce. He also stated that the government will outsource work such as the production of incense sticks and similar items to different companies and guide women toward simple ways to earn from home.

Broader Development Initiatives and Promises

While discussing the continuation of the state's development, Dr. Sarma said that over the past five years, the government has provided jobs to about 165,000 young people and has already fulfilled its promise of creating one lakh jobs. The Chief Minister also asked ward councillors to prepare a list so that eligible families from the wards under the Guwahati Municipal Corporation in the Jalukbari constituency, who were left out of the Orunodoi scheme, can receive benefits in its next phase.

Speaking about measures to ease the financial burden on families, the Chief Minister said that the government will continue providing stipends for students under the Nijut Moina and Nijut Babu schemes. He also made an important announcement about the land patta issue affecting residents of Guwahati's hill areas. He noted that the cabinet has already approved land pattas for several hundred families in the city. He promised to personally take steps after the elections to grant pattas as soon as possible to other indigenous people living in the hill areas or elsewhere. Through this effort, the government will work to secure land rights for residents.

He also said that the retirement age of 30,000 employees in the Panchayat Department has increased to 60 years and that they now receive health and accident insurance benefits. He observed that the government needs the blessings and cooperation of the people to advance society through new ideas and initiatives.

The event was attended by Guwahati Municipal Corporation Mayor Mrigen Sarania, Additional Chief Secretary of the Assam Government B Kalyan Chakravarty, Commissioner of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department Keerthi Jalli, Mission Director ASRLM Kuntal Moni Sarma Bordoli, Guwahati Municipal Corporation Commissioner Chinmoy Prakash Phukan, host of other dignitaries and women beneficiaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)