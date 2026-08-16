The NTA will re-conduct the UGC-NET June 2026 exam for English, Commerce, and Sociology on Sep 9-10. This follows complaints and a probe that found significant factual, typographical, translation errors, and repetition of old questions.

UGC-NET Re-examination Announced for Three Subjects

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the re-examination of the UGC-NET June 2026 for three subjects, English, Commerce, and Sociology, following widespread complaints regarding multiple errors in the original question papers. According to NTA, the decision was taken after a specially constituted committee investigated the grievances.

The committee's findings revealed a series of significant lapses, including factual inaccuracies, typographical blunders, and translation errors. "The Committee found that the three papers had many factual, typographical, and translation errors, including misspelt names of prominent scholars, garbled book titles, errors in the stem wording of questions, and grammatical mistakes," the NTA stated. The probe further highlighted gender and number agreement errors, punctuation mistakes, and the use of non-standard coined terms for established concepts. Additionally, the committee noted a "repetition of a significant number of questions previously administered," which compromised the integrity of the examination.

New Examination Schedule

To ensure a fair evaluation for all candidates, the NTA has scheduled the re-examination as follows: English: 9th September 2026 (Shift 1: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon), Commerce: 9th September 2026 (Shift 2: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM), Sociology: 10th September 2026 (Shift 1: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon)

Status of Other Subjects' Results

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that results for 84 subjects, for which the Answer Key Challenge was recently issued, will be declared as per the original schedule. The agency clarified that the re-conduct of examinations for three specific subjects will not cause any delay in the processing of results for the other 84 subjects. (ANI)