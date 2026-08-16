BJYM Mumbai organised protests across all six districts against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for allegedly disrespecting the National Song 'Vande Mataram'. Led by Deepak Singh, the protest saw workers collectively sing the song to reaffirm its honour.

In protest against what the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), Mumbai considers to be deliberate acts of disrespect towards the National Song 'Vande Mataram' by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi during the flag-hoisting programme on August 15, BJYM Mumbai organised strong protest demonstrations across all six districts of Mumbai on Sunday.

The protests were organised under the guidance of BJP Mumbai President & MLA Ameet Satam and under the leadership of BJYM Mumbai President Deepak Singh. As part of the programme, a large number of BJYM workers also gathered in front of Swaminarayan Temple, Dadar East, under the leadership of BJYM Mumbai President Deepak Singh, as per release. The workers protested against what they described as deliberate disrespect towards the National Song and collectively sang 'Vande Mataram', reaffirming their commitment to upholding its honour and the spirit of national pride. Through the demonstration, BJYM workers registered their strong and democratic protest against the alleged actions of the Congress leaders.

'Congress Openly Opposing The Nation': BJYM

Speaking during the protest, BJYM Mumbai President Deepak Singh launched a strong attack on the Congress leadership and said, "Congress, blinded by its opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has now stooped to disrespecting the National Song 'Vande Mataram'. While opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress party is now openly opposing the nation and its national symbols. The manner in which Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have shown disrespect towards the National Song 'Vande Mataram' has exposed what we believe to be the anti-national character of the Congress before the entire country. The people of India have now clearly understood the difference between the Congress's words and its actions. Their only objective is to attain power at any cost."

He further said, "'Vande Mataram' inspired the flame of patriotism among millions of freedom fighters. When they raised the slogan and sang the song, they faced lathi charges and imprisonment under British rule. Yet, even in 2026, the Congress continues to display the same mindset. The entire country can see the stark difference between their words and actions. This is why Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Mumbai is conducting this movement across all six districts."

He added, "The 'Vande Mataram' that ignited the spirit of patriotism among our freedom fighters is a symbol deeply connected with the emotions of crores of Indians. Disrespecting it is an insult to those national sentiments. Political opposition must also have its limits. Congress must understand that the people of India will not accept any attempt to compromise national pride and sentiments for political interests. The alleged disrespect towards 'Vande Mataram' has revealed the true character of the Congress before the nation."

He further stated, "BJYM Mumbai will always stand firmly for the honour of the National Song 'Vande Mataram'. Our protest is against every mindset that attempts to hurt national sentiments and the pride of the nation in the name of political opposition."

The protest was attended by BJYM Mumbai office bearers, district presidents, mandal office bearers, a large number of youth workers and patriotic citizens.