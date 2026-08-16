In Alwar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah outlined PM Modi's vision for village prosperity through cooperatives. He launched projects worth Rs 6,453 crore, including dairy plants and banks, to empower farmers, youth, women, and the poor.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal is to ensure that every village in the country prospers through the cooperative sector.

Addressing a ceremony at Vijayanagar Ground in Alwar to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development projects, Shah said empowering the youth, poor, farmers and women is essential to transform India into a fully developed nation.

He said the vision for the upliftment of these sections, encapsulated in the concept of 'GYAN' -- welfare of the poor, youth, farmers and women -- is being realised. Shah said farmers have received benefits under the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, while dairy facilities have been provided for women and livestock rearers, and employment opportunities have been created for the youth.

Transforming Rural Economy via Dairy Sector

He said the foundation stone was laid for a dairy plant in Alwar with a daily processing capacity of 3 lakh litres, which will subsequently be increased to 5 lakh litres per day. According to Shah, the initiative will contribute to the economic progress of families engaged in animal husbandry.

He emphasised that the cooperative and dairy sectors have the potential to transform the rural economy and improve the lives of poor livestock rearers, while creating new opportunities for the younger generation.

Citing Gujarat as an example, Shah said 33 lakh women in the state invested Rs 100 each and 33 dairy plants are now operational with a combined turnover of Rs 1.25 lakh crore.

Expansion of Cooperative Infrastructure

The Union Minister further announced the launch of four additional 'Saras Dairy' plants at a cost of Rs 274 crore in Bhilwara, Jaipur, Pali and Rajsamand. He also said four new Central Cooperative Banks are being inaugurated in Phalodi, Balotra, Didwana and Pratapgarh. These banks will enable farmers to access loans at zero per cent interest.

Direct Benefit Transfers to Farmers

During the event, Shah transferred approximately Rs 667 crore to the accounts of more than 66.74 lakh farmers as the sixth instalment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

He also transferred Rs 152 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana through DBT.

Inauguration of Development Projects

Shah laid the foundation stones for and inaugurated development projects worth Rs 6,453 crore across 17 districts of Rajasthan.

New Alwar Saras Dairy Plant

He also laid the foundation stone for a new Alwar Saras Dairy plant, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 200 crore.

Dairy processing plants and cattle feed plants belonging to various milk unions were also inaugurated during the event.

Youth Employment Initiatives

Appointment letters were handed over to newly recruited personnel as part of the state's employment initiatives. More than 10,500 newly selected candidates across Rajasthan were awarded appointment letters on Sunday during the 10th Chief Minister's Employment Festival (Rozgar Utsav). (ANI)