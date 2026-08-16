BJP Yuva Morcha workers held a torchlight march in Lucknow to protest the alleged disrespect to 'Vande Mataram' by senior Congress leaders. The protest was stopped by police. The BJYM also filed complaints in Karnataka against the leaders.

BJP Yuva Morcha workers organised a torchlight march on Sunday in Lucknow, protesting against the alleged conduct of Congress leaders during the rendition of 'Vande Mataram' on Independence Day.

The march began at the VVIP Guest House and proceeded toward the Congress state office, with a large number of Yuva Morcha workers taking part, carrying torches and raising slogans on the way. The protest was organised to express the party's opposition to what it called the Congress leadership's attitude during the national song's rendition a day earlier.

However, before the march could reach the Congress state office, police set up barricades to stop the protesters from proceeding further. With their path blocked, the workers halted at the spot and collectively sang 'Vande Mataram'.

Protest to 'explain importance' of national song

Speaking to reporters, Uttar Pradesh BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM) President Rohit Mishra said, "They are going to recite the national anthem, to tell them (Congress leaders) about the national anthem, to explain its importance, and they will make them stand for three minutes and ten seconds."

Controversy over I-Day visuals

The controversy erupted after visuals from the Independence Day programme at the Congress headquarters showed senior party leaders, including Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, speaking among themselves while 'Vande Mataram' was being recited. BJP leaders have criticised their conduct, alleging that it amounted to disrespect towards the National Song.

BJYM lodges complaints

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Sunday lodged complaints against Congress leaders, alleging disrespect to the national song 'Vande Mataram' during a programme at the Congress headquarters in Delhi on Independence Day. A BJYM delegation in Bengaluru approached the Malleswaram Police Station and submitted a complaint seeking registration of a case and legal action against the three Congress leaders for allegedly hurting national sentiments.

In its complaint, the BJYM alleged that Sonia Gandhi deliberately sought to stop the playing of Vande Mataram during the flag-hoisting programme at the Congress office in Delhi on August 15. The complainants said they were watching a televised broadcast of the programme on Sunday evening when they noticed the alleged incident.

"We and the office bearers of our party's Yuva Morcha have great respect for our country India and have always respected the flag, symbol, song, culture, customs and ideas of our country with great devotion," the letter read. The complaint stated that the BJYM and its office-bearers have "great respect" for India and have always respected the national flag, symbols, songs, culture, customs and values. BJP leaders lodged a formal complaint against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi at the Urwa Police Station in Karnataka on Sunday, following a controversy during the recitation of the national song Vande Mataram at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi on Independence Day.

Congress dismisses row

However, the Congress rejected the allegation and maintained that Sonia Gandhi's actions had nothing to do with opposing the National Song, claiming she was only seeking to ensure that the arrangements for its rendition were carried out properly. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also dismissed the controversy. "There is no controversy. Congress' high command or Jairam Ramesh will tell you about the party's approach," Gehlot said. (ANI)