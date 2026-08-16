Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated development works worth Rs 6,453 crore in Alwar, Rajasthan. He emphasised empowering youth, poor, farmers, and women, and detailed several state-wide projects including dairy expansion and new cooperatives.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development works of the Rajasthan Government worth Rs 6,453 crore in Alwar. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Amit Shah said that if India is to become a fully developed nation by 2047, the youth, the poor, Annadata (farmers) and women must be empowered. "Today, farmers here are receiving Kisan Samman Nidhi; dairy infrastructure worth Rs 500 crore is being created for livestock rearers; jobs are being provided to the youth; and Saras Dairy expansion works are being undertaken for mothers and sisters," The Ministry of Home Affairs said in an official statement on Sunday.

Dairy and Rural Economy Transformation

Amit Shah said that Bhoomi Pujan for a 3 lakh-litre milk processing plant was performed in Alwar today. He said its capacity would soon be increased to 5 lakh litres. "When 5 lakh litres of milk every day is supplied by poor livestock rearers to the dairy and the money reaches their bank accounts, it transforms the fortunes of the entire family."

He said that the cooperation and dairy sectors have immense potential to transform the rural economy, improve the lives of poor livestock rearers and open up a host of opportunities for their future generations. "We want to take high milk-yielding breeds of cows and buffaloes to every household across Rajasthan, including Alwar," it added.

"He said Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal has taken steps to insure livestock. Shah said that opportunities for the export of milk products would also emerge in the coming days," the ministry said.

Inauguration of State-Wide Projects

Amit Shah said that, apart from Alwar, four Saras Dairy plants worth Rs 274 crore are becoming operational today in Bhilwara, Jaipur, Pali and Rajsamand. Along with this, four district banks are also being launched today in Phalodi, Balotra, Didwana-Kuchaman and Pratapgarh. In addition, foundation stones were laid, and Bhoomi Pujan was performed today for 954 works with a total cost of Rs 6,453 crore.

He said that works worth Rs 5,500 crore were launched in Chittorgarh this morning, and now works worth Rs 6,453 crore have been launched here. Thus, Bhoomi Pujan for development works worth Rs 11,953 crore has been performed in a single day today.

Expansion of Cooperatives and Warehouses

He said that Rajasthan currently has 44,000 cooperative societies. He said our goal is to ensure that not a single village in the State remains without a cooperative.

Shah stated that 50 new warehouses are scheduled to be constructed in 2026-27, while 62 warehouses with a capacity of 100 MT and 100 warehouses with a capacity of 500 MT have already been completed.

PM Modi's Pro-Farmer Initiatives

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a scheme for farmers and livestock rearers every year: the Gokul Mission in 2014; Krishi Sinchayee Yojana and Soil Health Card in 2015; Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and e-NAM in 2016; Kisan Sampada Yojana in 2017; 1.5-fold MSP in 2018; PM Kisan Samman in 2019; Agriculture Infrastructure Fund and Matsya Sampada Yojana in 2020; establishment of the Ministry of Cooperation in 2021; Kisan Samriddhi Kendras in 2022; International Year of Millets in 2023; National Mission on Edible Oils in 2024 and Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana in 2025. He said that not a single year from 2014 to 2026 has passed without Prime Minister Modi launching a major initiative for farmers.

Increased Minimum Support Price (MSP)

Amit Shah said that following the directives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India has made the highest procurement of foodgrains at Minimum Support Price. Prime Minister Modi has increased the MSP of bajra by 130%, mustard by 103%, wheat by 84%, cotton by 120% and jowar by 168%.

Union Home Minister said that Prime Minister Modi's goal is to make every village in the country prosperous through the Ministry of Cooperation. By translating into reality the cooperative mantra of 'Sahkar se Samriddhi' given by Prime Minister Modi, we will make every village prosperous. (ANI)

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