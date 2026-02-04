J&K CM Omar Abdullah questioned the recurring violence after two terrorists were killed in Udhampur. He asked how they reached the area, noting such incidents were to stop post-2019 but now occur in previously terrorism-free zones.

Abdullah Questions Security Situation

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah raised questions after two terrorists were neutralised in a joint operation by security forces in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur district. His remarks came as the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force conducted a cordon and search operation in the Jophar Ramnagar area.

Reacting to the encounter, Abdullah on Wednesday said, the recurring cycle of violence raises unanswered questions. "This cycle just keeps going on. They were killed, fine, but where did they come from? How did they reach Udhampur? How long had they been there, and how long will this continue?" he asked. He said assurances had been given that such incidents would stop after 2019, but the situation remains unchanged in 2026. "Because we were told that this would stop after 2019, but now it's 2026, and it's not stopping. On the contrary, these incidents are now occurring in areas that were completely free of terrorism before 2014-15. How did they reach Udhampur, and for how long have they been there? We need answers to these questions," he said.

According to police, the terrorists were neutralised during an intelligence-based joint operation in the Basantgarh area.

To Meet Amit Shah

On the proposed visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah said he would raise several issues directly with him. "We'll sit down and talk. There are many things I need to discuss with him. We'll do it face-to-face," he said.

Concerns Over Rising Cancer Cases

Separately, addressing concerns over rising cancer cases, Abdullah said the government has identified three key responsibilities. "There's no doubt that cancer incidents are increasing. The government must fund research, strengthen the healthcare infrastructure, and ensure the state cancer institute's function effectively," he said.

He added that cancer treatment remains expensive for economically weaker sections and said a special package for such patients is under consideration and will be announced later. (ANI)