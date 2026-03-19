The Shipping Ministry confirms 611 Indian sailors on 22 vessels near the Strait of Hormuz are safe amid the West Asia conflict. 16 sailors have returned home, and Indian ports are taking measures like adding storage and offering rebates.

There is no change in the situation of 22 Indian-flagged vessels operating around the west of the Strait of Hormuz, while all 611 sailors onboard are safe, the Ministry of Shipping said on Thursday.

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In an inter-ministerial briefing, Special Secretary of the Shipping Ministry, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, said that 16 Indian sailors have returned in the last 24 hours amid the conflict in West Asia. The Special Secretary also lauded the Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, for creating additional storage capacity and allowing a 50 per cent rebate to port users.

Addressing the media briefing, Sinha said, "Sailors and vessels under the Indian flag are all safe. No maritime incident reported in the Gulf region in the last 24 hours. There is no change in the situation of 22 ships west of the Strait of Hormuz. 611 sailors are safe. We received about 150 calls and 225 emails and responded. In the last 24 hours, 16 Indian sailors returned to India after their sign-off. Ministry is coordinating with state maritime routes, with other than major ports in Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry."

Update on Vessels East of Hormuz

Futher, he said there are two container vessels in the East of Hormuz. One of them has 24 Indians while the other vessel has 23 Indians on board. "There are two container vessels in the East of Hormuz. One is CMA CGM Vitoria at Sohar Port in Oman, carrying 24 Indian sailors. Second one, the SSL Godavari, is on the way to the Khor Fakkan Port, the UAE, carrying 23 Indian sailors. The Aqua Titan tanker is expected to arrive on March 21 on New Manglore Port and this tanker will be carrying crude oil," the Shipping Ministry official said.

Yesterday, the Shipping Ministry maintained that the sailors on board the 22 vessels in the west of the key trade route were safe.

Indian Ports Enhance Capacity and Support

Meanwhile, Rajesh Kumar Sinha added, "Deendayal Port Authority Kandla has created additional storage capacity and has provided about 54 acres of additional land for storage. They have taken steps to waive off charges and provide operational support. As per a March 17 circular, the Deendayal Port has provided a 50 per cent rebate to the port users. We are monitoring the evolving situation in West Asia to ensure the safety of Indian sailors and maritime trade."

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Shipping said no congestion has been reported at any port across India, assuring that maritime operations and cargo movement remain smooth and under close monitoring. Rajesh Kumar Sinha said the Visakhapatnam Port Authority has created approximately 2,250 square metres of additional storage space to handle any potential surge in cargo.

This comes as the conflict in West Asia entered its 20th day, with trade routes through the Strait of Hormuz hampered. (ANI)