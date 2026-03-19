Chaos erupted after a man confronted a woman as she was allegedly attempting to steal from another shopper's purse in Delhi.

A video of a man confronting a woman as she was allegedly attempting to steal from another shopper's purse in Delhi's Jama Masjid has gone viral on social media. The video, shared on X by handle named “Ghar Ke Kalesh”, showed a busy shopping lane where multiple people were gathered closely around a stall.

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In the clip, the man recording slowly panned his camera towards women standing shoulder to shoulder. One of them appeared to be standing unusually close behind another woman who was holding a child. The focus shifted to her hand, which the man claimed was slipping into the other woman’s purse.

Within seconds, the man abruptly stepped forward and grabbed her hand mid-action, stopping her in place. He repeatedly said he had caught her “red-handed” and that everything had been recorded on his phone.

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The woman accused of attempting the theft quickly pushed back, denying the claim and arguing with the man. There was a brief struggle as she tried to pull her hand free.

The post has a cautionary note urging people to stay alert in crowded places and keep a close watch on their belongings.