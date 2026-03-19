Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami visited state Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj at AIIMS Rishikesh. Maharaj, who was in the ICU, is now stable. Dhami also performed a havan and offered prayers on the occasion of the Hindu New Year.

CM Dhami Visits Ailing Minister

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday visited AIIMS Rishikesh to enquire about the health of state Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj and also took updates from the doctors regarding his condition.

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Health Condition Stable

Updating on his health condition, AIIMS Rishikesh Medical Superintendent Satya Sree Balicha said that Maharaj, who was admitted to the ICU following a slight deterioration in his health, is now stable. Speaking to ANI, Balicha said, "He is admitted in the ICU, his health has deteriorated a little... but now he is fine, there is no problem... His vitals are normal and stable."

CM Performs Havan for Hindu New Year

Earlier in the day, CM Dhami performed a traditional havan and offered prayers at his residence on the occasion of the Hindu New Year and the first day of Chaitra Navratri. He also performed jalaabhishek to Lord Shiva and sought blessings for the state.

During the rituals, Dhami prayed to Maa Adi Shakti Bhagwati and Lord Mahadev for the happiness, prosperity and well-being of all the people of the state, as well as for the continued progress and development of Uttarakhand.

Extends Greetings on Social Media

In a separate post on X, the Chief Minister extended greetings to residents. "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on the Hindu New Year. This sacred occasion symbolises new energy, fresh resolutions, and positive change, inspiring us to move forward in harmony with our culture and values. May God bless this New Year with happiness, prosperity, peace, and success in all your lives. Let us all come together to strengthen our resolve towards harmony, service, and nation-building," he said.

He also extended greetings to the people of the state on the Hindu New Year, Vikram Samvat 2083, wishing for prosperity, good health and renewed energy in their lives. In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on the Hindu New Year. May Vikram Samvat 2083 bring happiness, prosperity, good health, and new energy into the lives of all of you. I pray to God that this New Year establishes new dimensions of development, well-being, and prosperity for the state, and brings progress and joy to the lives of every family." (ANI)