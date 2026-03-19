A rider in Indore, caught by traffic police without a helmet, cleverly avoided a fine by instantly ordering one via Blinkit. The helmet was delivered within minutes to the spot, and the video of his quick-thinking "jugaad" went viral, earning praise online for his inventiveness.

A routine helmet check on the road became a viral moment when a rider discovered an entirely unexpected approach to deal with being caught without protective equipment. Rather than haggling with traffic cops or speeding away, the rider purchased a helmet from Blinkit immediately away. According to reports, the video was taken in Indore, where traffic police were doing normal inspections when the motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was pulled over with many other riders.

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Rather than getting involved with an argument or risk a fine, he took out his phone and ordered a helmet through Blinkit, an e-commerce firm noted for its quick delivery. Within minutes, a delivery partner arrived on the scene. In the video, he is seen giving over the box during the ongoing checking. The rider unboxed the helmet on the spot, put it on, and resumed riding.

The footage was shared on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption: “India is not for beginners."

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How Did Social Media React?

People viewing the viral video couldn't help but admire the rider's inventiveness. Some commented that it was a typical example of Indian "jugaad" (rapid and creative problem-solving).

One user said, “India runs on jugaad + express delivery.” Another commented, "Indians have jugaad for everything."

"A perfect example of how fast and efficient the Indian e-commerce system is," someone another said, while another noted, "Smart Thinking. Smarter Delivery."

"Bro, you must be a corporate worker. "He uses his entire brain," another user said. "Even the cops are cool with it since they just want to deal with fewer traffic accidents. "As long as people are safe, everything is fine," one user said.