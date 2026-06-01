HP Governor Kavinder Gupta has backed the Chenab-Beas Link Tunnel Project, calling it a significant step in national interest. He stressed that India's water resources should primarily be used to meet the needs of its own citizens and states.

The Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Kavinder Gupta, on Monday termed the proposed Rs 2,620-crore Chenab-Beas Link Tunnel Project a significant step in the national interest, asserting that India's water resources should primarily be utilised to meet the needs of its own citizens and states.

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Speaking to the media in Shimla, the Governor said the project would enable better utilisation of water resources and help address the requirements of states such as Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. "The Chenab-Beas Link Tunnel Project is an important initiative in the national interest. India's water should first be used to meet the needs of the people and states of our own country," Gupta said.

On India-Pakistan Relations

Highlighting the importance of optimal use of river waters, he said, "Through the Chenab-Beas Link Tunnel Project, better utilisation of water resources will be possible. Meeting the requirements of states like Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh should be the first priority. It must be ensured that the water of our rivers reaches our own citizens first."

Referring to India-Pakistan relations, the Governor said several decisions taken during the country's Partition in 1947 continue to have long-term consequences. "Many mistakes were made at the time of Partition in 1947, the consequences of which the country continues to face even today," he said.

Gupta alleged that Pakistan continues to attempt to destabilise India through terrorism despite India's efforts to maintain cordial relations with its neighbour. "Pakistan, which was once a part of India, still tries to destabilise the country through terrorism. India has always attempted to maintain friendly relations with its neighbour, but Pakistan has repeatedly betrayed that trust," he said.

The Himachal Governor also praised the country's leadership and security forces, stating that any provocation from across the border had received a strong response. "Today, the country has strong leadership, and whenever Pakistan has indulged in any misadventure, the Indian security forces have responded firmly. There can be no compromise on national security and national interests," Gupta said.

National Resources for National Benefit

He further argued that national resources should be utilised primarily for the benefit of Indian citizens. "In the past, various facilities and concessions were extended to Pakistan without any special reason. The time has now come to ensure that the country's resources are first used in the interest of our own citizens," he said.

Gupta maintained that any future consideration of concessions or cooperation with Pakistan should depend on a change in its conduct. "Any future cooperation or concession can be considered only if Pakistan improves its behaviour and stops supporting terrorism," he said.

The Governor said measures being taken by the Government of India would prove significant in safeguarding national interests and ensuring more efficient utilisation of the country's resources. "The steps being taken by the Government of India are important from the perspective of national interest and better utilisation of national resources. The Chenab-Beas Link Tunnel Project is also part of this larger vision," he added. (ANI)