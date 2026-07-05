Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will lead a "Ram Raksha Andolan" protest in Mumbai over alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement. MP Sanjay Raut accused BJP members of the theft, claiming temple offerings and ornaments have been stolen.

Thackeray to Lead 'Ram Raksha Andolan' Protest

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will lead a protest, "Ram Raksha Andolan", letare on Sunday in Mumbai over the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, party MP Sanjay Raut said.

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Addressing a press conference, Raut said the agitation would begin in front of the Hanuman temple in Dadar and later be expanded across Maharashtra. "Today, a protest will begin under the leadership of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray in front of the Hanuman temple in Dadar. After this, the movement will spread across Maharashtra and we will also go outside Maharashtra," Raut said.

BJP Accused of Theft

He said that there were irregularities in Ram Mandir donations and claimed that offerings made by devotees had been stolen. "The lies that have been spread regarding the Ram Mandir include that there has been theft of donations in the temple and theft of offerings. The ornaments of Lord Shri Ram and Mother Sita have been stolen. Mother Sita's mangalsutra has also been stolen. I want to tell you that devotees had offered a gold mangalsutra to Mother Sita. Even the golden Ramcharitmanas has been stolen. Earrings, bangles, and all other ornaments of Lord Shri Ram have also been stolen," he said.

Raut further added that those involved in the theft belong to the Bharatiya Janata Party itself. "Those who committed the theft are also from the Bharatiya Janata Party itself. They are all BJP's 'Mohammed Ghaznavi'," he said.

'Operation Ram Mandir'?: Thackeray Questions BJP

Meanwhile, on Friday, addressing a press conference, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief announced a protest that the party would launch the "Ram Raksha Andolan" at a temple in Mumbai's Dadar. "We are starting this movement on Sunday at 4 pm in Dadar. All Hindus who have not abandoned Hindutva and who believe in the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray should join us. We will hold the Ram Raksha Andolan and recite the Hanuman Chalisa. This is only the beginning. Similar programmes will be organised across the state at Ram and Hanuman temples," he said.

Referring to the alleged embezzlement of donations, Thackeray questioned whether the BJP was carrying out an "Operation Ram Mandir." "The way MPs and MLAs are being broken and this is being called an operation... Is the BJP carrying out an 'Operation Ram Mandir'? There is evidence that theft has taken place. Some people are saying that the money stolen from the Ram Temple is being used to break political parties," he alleged.

Thackeray said those responsible for looting temple donations should be punished and asserted that Hindus would not forgive those involved. "Atal Bihari Vajpayee once said that Hindus will no longer be victims. Today, I say Hindus will no longer forgive those who are looting temples," he said. (ANI)