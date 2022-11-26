Uddhav Thackeray slams Basavaraj Bommai over border issue, says, 'I'm afraid Karnataka will..'

While addressing a rally in Chikhli, Buldhana district, Uddhav Thackeray said, "I'm afraid Karnataka will go to the polls next year, and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has staked claim to Akkalkot and Solapur (in Maharashtra). These two locations could be handed over to Karnataka next year."

Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for his 'silence' over Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's alleged insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the border conflict with neighbouring Karnataka on Saturday.

While addressing a rally in Chikhli, Buldhana district, the former chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray, alleged that projects destined for Maharashtra had been shifted to Gujarat due to the upcoming state's Assembly elections.

Thackeray said, "I'm concerned the state will face elections the following year, and Basavaraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka, has set claim to Akkalkot and Solapur, (in Maharashtra). These two locations could be handed over to Karnataka next year."

While mocking the Shinde-led state government, the Sena leader said that the Maharashtra chief minister might conclude that as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promised to return Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), there is no harm in giving over 40 villages to Karnataka.

Thackeray claimed that Shinde was silent over the governor's controversial remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Furthermore, Thackeray said that over 1,000 farmers committed suicide in Vidarbha in recent months and claimed that if he had been chief minister, he would not have allowed such suicides to take over.

According to Thackeray, the state government should waive farmers' electricity expenses. Additionally, his party would stand by them to ensure they receive crop loan insurance money.

While talking about Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Thackeray referred to the saffron party as an import party. "Is it a political party or a Chor Bazaar (flea market)?" he asked.

Thackeray dared Shinde and other rebel MLAs (who split from the Shiv Sena and ousted his government in June) to announce that they would never contest for office on the BJP ticket.

"These people want (Bal) Thackeray's and Shiv Sena's names and Modi's blessings. What is your worth?" he said, hinting at the name of the Shinde-led faction, 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena.'

On the strength of the Shiv Sena cadre, Thackeray expressed confidence in regaining the lost ground.

He also questioned the people, "Will you tolerate the party of imports' high-handedness and dictatorship?" Additionally, he said that insults to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and V D Savarkar would not be permitted.

He also urged people to join the bandh that his party planned to organise against the Maharashtra Governor Koshyari. Recently, Koshyari has been under fire for calling Shivaji Maharaj an 'icon in the past.'

(With inputs from PTI)

