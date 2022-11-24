Uddhav Thackeray demands Governor Koshyari's resignation over Chhatrapati Shivaji remark, warns of Maha bandh

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said, "You don't need to look elsewhere in Maharashtra as there are so many icons here. While Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a bygone-era icon, there are now BR Ambedkar and Nitin Gadkari." The Governor made the remarks during a ceremony honouring Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and NCP leader Sharad Pawar.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray lashed out at the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his recent remark about Chhatrapati Shivaji on Thursday. The former Chief Minister described Koshyari as a 'parcel sent via Amazon to Maharashtra.' Additionally, he threatened to protest if the current Governor was not removed.

Thackeray, while talking to the media, said, "This governor, who is a parcel sent by the central government via Amazon to Maharashtra, if he is not returned within two to five days, a statewide protest or bandh will be organized."

Governor Koshyari's remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji have sparked outrage across the political spectrum, with the ruling Eknath Shinde Sena and its ally Bharatiya Janata Party joining the chorus.

Furthermore, Thackeray also challenged Eknath Shinde to resign in light of Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai claiming villages in Maharashtra's Jat tehsil. Later, Thackeray slammed Bommai and asked if he had blessings for the same.

Jath is located in the Sangli district's Miraj subdivision, which borders Karnataka. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai claimed on Tuesday that some village panchayats in Maharashtra's Sangli district's Jat taluka had previously passed a resolution seeking to merge with Karnataka when they were facing a severe water crisis.

The decades-old border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka over Belagavi (earlier Belgaum) has resurfaced due to recent statements from both parties.

On Monday, Bommai announced the formation of a legal team of senior lawyers to handle the border dispute when it comes before the Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, the Maharashtra government named Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai as nodal ministers to coordinate with the state's legal team in the pending court case.

