Rajasthan Budget 2023 goof up: CM Ashok Gehlot reads out excerpts of old budget; uproar in House

The Chief Minister then summoned Chief Secretary Usha Sharma and expressed anger and carelessness by the officials. It was a first such instance in the state where a budget speech was disrupted in the Assembly.

In a major goof-up, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday (February 10) read out excerpts of the previous budget instead of Budget 2023-24. As CM Gehlot made the first two announcements, which featured in Budget 2022-23, the Opposition began creating a ruckus and stormed into the well of the House.

Speaker CP Joshi asked them to maintain order but the Opposition continued its uproar, leading to the House being adjourned for half-an-hour. After the adjournment, BJP MLAs staged a sit-in inside the well of the House.

After the adjournment, BJP MLAs staged a sit-in inside the well of the House.

It can be seen that this will be the last budget of the present government as the state is going for assembly elections later this year. For the first time, the budget was shown live in all government and private colleges of the state.

On Thursday, the Chief Minister's Office said that CM Gehlot finalised the budget with his team of officers. In a tweet, Gehlot had said, "Rajasthan's budget will bring savings, relief and progress. Finalised the budget 2023 with the resolution of ensuring #Bachat_Rahat_Badhat of every person of the state."