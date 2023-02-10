Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Mutually agreed to not renew MoU': Defence firm Saab on parting ways with Adani Group

    The Saab and Adani Group's joint venture was firmed up in 2017 eyeing the billion dollar MRFA deal. The Saab India CMD said the company will demonstrate in Aero-India its cutting edge technologies that make Gripen E the "world's most modern multi-role fighter aircraft."

    Mutually agreed to not renew MoU Defence firm Saab on parting ways with Adani Group AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 10, 2023, 12:05 PM IST

    Swedish aerospace and defence major SAAB on Thursday (February  9) pitched its Gripen combat aircraft as the best option for the Indian Air Force's hunt for 114 combat jets and said the company is ready to provide both single and two-seater variants of the plane.

    It can be seen that the Gripen E, a single seater 4.5-generation aircraft produced by Saab, is a key contender for the IAF's fighter programme along with Lockheed Martin's F-21, Boeing's F/A-18, Dassault Aviation's Rafale, the Eurofighter Typhoon and Russian aircraft MiG 35.

    Also read: ISRO successfully launches SSLV-D2 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota

    When asked about Saab walking out of its joint venture with the Adani Group, Mats Palmberg, Chairman and Managing Director of Saab India Technologies said that both the parties mutually agreed to not renew the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreement on the collaboration in 2019.

    "It was mutually agreed not to renew the MoU in 2019. It is not that we came out (of it). It was a mutually agreed decision," he said.

    The Saab and Adani Group's joint venture was firmed up in 2017 eyeing the billion dollar MRFA deal. The Saab India CMD said the company will demonstrate in Aero-India its cutting edge technologies that make Gripen E the "world's most modern multi-role fighter aircraft."

    Also read: Centre appoints two more judges to Supreme Court; to work at full strength of 34

    He said Saab will present a wide portfolio of products and systems from the air, land and sea domains including the AT4 shoulder-fired anti-tank weapon, Carl-Gustaf weapon systems and Integrated Defence Aids Suite (IDAS).

    "At Aero India 2023, we will showcase our latest technologies which are changing defence and security planning, deployment and future force readiness," the Saab India CMD said.

    "Our team from India, Sweden and other countries will be there to share our wide range of products, solutions, plans, and our thoughts about how we best can collaborate with the Indian defence industry to build an Atmanirbhar Bharat," Palmberg said.

    He also asserted that Saab is fully committed to complement India's 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliance) approach in defence manufacturing and said that the company is setting up a manufacturing facility for Carl-Gustaf in India.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2023, 12:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Centre appoints two more judges to Supreme Court; to work at full strength of 34 AJR

    Centre appoints two more judges to Supreme Court; to work at full strength of 34

    PM Modi's Mumbai visit: Prime Minister to flag off two Vande Bharat trains, inaugurate elevated roads; check details - adt

    PM Modi's Mumbai visit: Prime Minister to flag off two Vande Bharat trains, inaugurate elevated roads; details

    ISRO successfully launches SSLV-D2 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota AJR

    ISRO successfully launches SSLV-D2 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota

    PM Modi to inaugurate UP Global Investors' Summit today; check details AJR

    PM Modi inaugurates UP Global Investors Summit 2023 in Lucknow; check details

    ISRO to launch rocket SSLV-D2 today: 5 things you need to know AJR

    ISRO to launch rocket SSLV-D2 today: 5 things you need to know

    Recent Stories

    Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary; know their love story RBA

    Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary; know their love story

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, JFC vs ATKMB: ATK Mohun Bagan settles for yet another goalless draw against Jamshedpur FC-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan settles for yet another goalless draw against Jamshedpur FC

    Google Doodle honours PK Rosy, First Malayalam female actor; know all about her - adt

    Google Doodle honours PK Rosy, First Malayalam female actor; know all about her

    Love Shah Rukh Khan's stylish blue wristwatch? The cost will blow your mind RBA

    Love Shah Rukh Khan's stylish blue wristwatch? The cost will blow your mind

    Centre appoints two more judges to Supreme Court; to work at full strength of 34 AJR

    Centre appoints two more judges to Supreme Court; to work at full strength of 34

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon