Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray criticizes the proposed Delimitation Bill, alleging political bias in committee formation and lack of clarity, while simultaneously confirming his support for the women's reservation proposal.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday opposed the proposed Delimitation Bill, questioning the composition of the committee formed for the exercise and alleging that the process was being scripted by the BJP. Thackeray said his opposition was based on the country's interests and not party considerations. He also said that while he supported women's reservation, the government was using the issue for political purposes. "Sorry for causing inconvenience on a Sunday, but the Bill that is coming will cause even more trouble. Keeping aside the interests of the party, we have thought about the country. That's why we are opposing this Bill," he said.

Questioning the committee's composition, Thackeray said Gyanesh Kumar had been included in it and raised questions over the selection of the other members, alleging that the process did not provide representation to the Opposition. "First, in the committee constituted for the bill, Gyanesh Kumar has been placed, and a former Chief Justice. Who selected them? Modi and Amit Shah. The third member will also be chosen by Gyanesh Kumar. The BJP has already prepared the script," he said. He said at least one Opposition leader should have been included in the committee and questioned the method adopted for its selection. " At least one opposition leader should have been included in the committee," he said.

Thackeray also sought clarity on whether the number of Rajya Sabha seats would increase along with the proposed expansion of the Lok Sabha. "If the number of Lok Sabha seats is increasing, will the number of Rajya Sabha seats also increase? There is no information on this. The BJP has examined constituencies on the basis of election results. How will 850 seats be created? They will decide this. They already know which areas have voted for whom," he said.

He further questioned the process of determining the constituencies and alleged that it could be used to influence electoral outcomes. "Increasing the number of seats is a separate issue, but how will you do it? That is also not clear. They already know which areas vote for whom. This method is a fraud. Those who have experience in stealing votes have been brought in," he said.

Thackeray reiterated that the lack of clarity over the proposed changes, including the possible increase in Rajya Sabha seats, was among the reasons for his party's opposition to the Bill. He also questioned the government's handling of the constitutional process and the absence of Opposition representation in the committee.

On women's reservation, Thackeray clarified that he supported the proposal and was ready to back a Bill brought specifically for its implementation. "I support this Bill on women's reservation. If you bring this Bill now, I am ready to support it," he said. However, he accused the government of using women's reservation for political gains and misleading women in the process. "You are doing politics in the name of women and fooling them," he said.

Thackeray added that Shiv Sena UBT's nine MPs had been informed about what they needed to do. The remarks come ahead of the special sitting of Parliament scheduled to begin on November 30, during which the Centre is set to introduce revised legislative proposals concerning delimitation and women's reservation. The proposed legislative package includes the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Delimitation (Second) Bill, 2026, and an amendment to laws governing Union Territories. The proposals seek to increase the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha to 850 members, comprising up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union Territories. (ANI)