Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray attacked the BJP over alleged embezzlement in Ram Temple donations. He announced a statewide 'Ram Raksha Andolan' from July 5, which will begin with the recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa in Dadar, Mumbai.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the alleged Ram Temple donation embezzlement case, alleging that the party was using the issue for political gains and announcing a statewide "Ram Raksha Andolan" from July 5.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Ram Raksha Andolan' Protest Details

Addressing a press conference, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief announced a protest that the party would launch the "Ram Raksha Andolan" with the recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa at a temple in Mumbai's Dadar on July 5. "We are starting this movement on Sunday at 4 pm in Dadar. All Hindus who have not abandoned Hindutva and who believe in the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray should join us. We will hold the Ram Raksha Andolan and recite the Hanuman Chalisa. This is only the beginning. Similar programmes will be organised across the state at Ram and Hanuman temples," he said.

'Operation Ram Mandir' Allegations

Referring to the alleged embezzlement of donations, Thackeray questioned whether the BJP was carrying out an "Operation Ram Mandir." "The way MPs and MLAs are being broken and this is being called an operation... Is the BJP carrying out an 'Operation Ram Mandir'? There is evidence that theft has taken place. Some people are saying that the money stolen from the Ram Temple is being used to break political parties," he alleged.

Thackeray said those responsible for looting temple donations should be punished and asserted that Hindus would not forgive those involved. "Atal Bihari Vajpayee once said that Hindus will no longer be victims. Today, I say Hindus will no longer forgive those who are looting temples," he said.

Thackeray on Hindutva and Ayodhya Visit

Thackeray also said he was ready to visit the Ram Temple in Ayodhya with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "I will certainly visit the Ram Temple with Amit Shah. If the BJP takes out another Rath Yatra, Shiv Sena will participate in it," he said.

Thackeray said the Ram Temple movement had the participation of Shiv Sainiks and several Hindu organisations, and alleged that the temple was now in the news for the wrong reasons. "The Ram Temple movement saw the participation of Shiv Sainiks and many Hindus. The atrocities on the kar sevaks are remembered by everyone. Before this movement, the BJP had only two MPs. It is unfortunate that the Ram Temple is now in the news for another reason," he said.

Reiterating his party's stand on Hindutva, Thackeray also said, "Before I became Chief Minister, I had given the slogan 'Pehle Mandir, Phir Sarkar'. For us, the temple comes before the government. So, those who are thieves must certainly be punished."