Mumbai police have ramped up security at Shivaji Park for a joint rally by Uddhav and Raj Thackeray. The event follows nationwide student protests over the NEET-UG row, aiming to celebrate 'youth power' and question the crackdown on protestors.

Security Tightened for Joint Rally

Ahead of the joint rally called by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray, police have tightened security and put in place special traffic arrangements outside Shivaji Park in Mumbai. There is a heavy presence of police personnel in the area with barricades for crowd management.

Rally to 'Showcase Youth Power' After NEET Row

The rally is being held following the nationwide student protests over the NEET-UG paper leak controversy over the last week, which has resulted in the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister yesterday. The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief announced the rally on Saturday after the resignation, emphasing that it was to showcase the power of the youth. "Tomorrow's march is on. It is an important step. Many people have shown their willingness. Tomorrow we will show the strength of the Yuva Shakti," he said.

Raj Thackeray also praised the students' movement and said Sunday's gathering at Shivaji Park would celebrate the success of the youth. "Tomorrow at Shivaji Park, we will come to celebrate the victory of the youngsters. They brought the government back on the ground. We'll be there to celebrate," Raj Thackeray said.

'Celebrate Unity, Ask Questions': Aditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aditya Thackeray had also called upon people to come to the rally to celebrate the moment of unity and further question the decision of the police crackdown on student protestors. In a video shared on Shiv Sena's X, he said, "Questions will be asked. Accountability will be asked for, and for that, we need to all come together, celebrate the moment, and yet ask further questions of who ordered the lathi charge on students, why the atrocities on students if the government always knew that they were in the wrong. Yet, this is a celebration of the unity of India. Tomorrow, come to Shivaji Park, 26th July, 10 AM, come with the Tiranga in your hand and national pride in your heart. Inviting all of you for tomorrow's protest. Let's be one, One India."

(ANI)