    Udaipur murder: Thousands take part in demonstration at Jaipur to protest killing of tailor

    Jaipur, First Published Jul 3, 2022, 4:05 PM IST

    Thousands of people attended a protest against the violent murder of a tailor by two guys in Udaipur on Sunday. At the demonstration organised under in Jaipur the "Sarv Hindu Samaj" banner, members of the RSS, VHP, and other Hindu organisations sought the death penalty for the accused.

    At Statue Circle, where the major demonstration occurred, Hanuman Chalisa was also being played over the loudspeakers. Officials said that permission had been given for the rally. A tailor named Kanhaiya Lal was murdered by two men who claimed in online recordings that they were retaliating for an insult to Islam.

    Also read: Before Udaipur, a murder in Amravati over post backing Nupur Sharma?

    The incident led to sporadic acts of violence throughout Udaipur, and a curfew was imposed in seven of the city's police station districts. On Wednesday, Lal was cremated in the presence of a sizable crowd.

    At the protest were former MLA Mohan Lal Gupta, former state BJP president Arun Chaturvedi, and others.

    "We have gathered here to give a strong message that violence and terrorism will not be tolerated in the country," a seer told reporters at Statue Circle, where a separate stage for them had been set up. 

    "Huge support extended by the people to this demonstration reflects that Hindus are awakened and united for the sake of the Sanatan dharma," local RSS leader Indresh Kumar said. 

    People demanded death penalty to the accused in the Kanhaiya Lal murder case. "The killers must get death penalty," Himanshu Gupta, a local youth said. 

    Also read: Pak-based Dawat-e-Islami, linked to Udaipur murder, collected Rs 20 lakh in donations from border areas

    A senior police official said the demonstration was held peacefully and permission was granted to the organisers. Elaborate security arrangements were made and tight vigil had been kept in the area via drones, he said. It may be noted that section 144 of CrPC has been imposed across the state after the killing.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jul 3, 2022, 4:09 PM IST
