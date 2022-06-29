Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Udaipur murder: Muslim organisations condemn Kanhaiya Lal's killing, call it 'un-Islamic'

    Delhi Jama Masjid Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari called the killing an "act of cowardice" and "an act against Islam".

    Udaipur murder: Muslim organisations condemn Kanhaiya Lal's killing, call it 'un-Islamic' snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 29, 2022, 4:12 PM IST

    Prominent Muslim organisations have condemned the brutal killing of a tailor in Udaipur, calling it "un-Islamic" and asserting that no person has the right to take the law into one's hands. 

    Bodies like All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind issued statements condemning the murder of Kanhaiya Lal by two men who had posted videos online that claimed they were avenging an insult to Islam. 

    Delhi Jama Masjid Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari called the killing an "act of cowardice" and "an act against Islam".

    Also read: Udaipur murder: Both accused booked under UAPA; Gehlot says incident meant to spread terror

    "The heartbreaking heinous murder committed in Udaipur has shaken humanity. The inhumane incident of the murder of a man named Kanhaiya Lal by two persons named Riaz and Ghous, and that too in the name of the Holy Prophet, is not only an act of cowardice but an act against Islam, unlawful and inhumane. I, myself and on behalf of the Muslims of India, with all the vehemence at our disposal, condemn this act," the Shahi Imam's statement read.

    "Islam is a religion of peace and tranquility. The life of the Prophet of Allah (peace be upon him) is full of numerous examples of compassion, tolerance, generosity and humanitarianism. Had the persons who committed this barbaric act studied the life and character of the Holy Prophet and had they been well versed with the spirit of Quran and shariah, they would not have committed the heinous crime," he added.

    In its statement, the AIMPLB said such acts were against the principles of Islam and no one should take law in their hands. "Insulting holy personalities of any religion is a serious crime. BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma made derogatory remarks about the holy Prophet of Islam, which is very sad for Muslims. The government not taking any action against Nupur Sharma is like rubbing salt on the wounds. But despite this, taking the law into one's own hands and killing a person by declaring him a criminal is a condemnable act," the statement issued on behalf of AIMPLB general secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani. 

    "Neither the law allows it nor does the Islamic Shariah justify it. Therefore, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board strongly condemns the incident in Udaipur (Rajasthan)," the statement said. 

    The board also urged the government to make stringent laws regarding disrespectful comments against holy personalities and take immediate action in such cases. The board also appealed to the Muslim community to act patiently and not take the law into their own hands as well as not indulge in any such action that might disturb communal harmony in the country. 

    Also read: Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal cremated, funeral procession amid tight security

    In a statement, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind general secretary Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi condemned the "brutal killing in Udaipur apparently on the pretext of the insult to the Prophet" and called it against the law of land as well as "against the religion of Islam". 

    He said whoever has perpetrated this incident cannot be justified in any way and the act was against the law of the land and "our religion". 

    "In our country, there is a system of law, no one has the right to take the law into his own hands," Qasmi said. 

    Jamaat-e-Islami Hind said the Udaipur incident is "barbaric, uncivilised", and there is no room for justification of violence in Islam. 

    "We strongly condemn it. No citizen should take law in his own hands. Let the law prevail. The culprits should be dealt with according to the law of the land. In any case, peace should not be disturbed. Nobody should try to take the advantage of this ugly crime," it said. 

    Also read: Udaipur killing a terror attack; there are sleeper cells in Rajasthan: BJP

    Two men, Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad have been arrested for the murder. In a video clip, Akhtari declared they had beheaded the man and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their knife would get him as well. 

    Indirectly, the assailants also referred to Nupur Sharma, the BJP leader who was suspended from the party over a controversial remark on Prophet Muhammad. Lal, the tailor, was recently arrested by the local police over some remarks made on social media by him. 

    Lal's killing triggered stray cases of violence in Udaipur and the curfew was clamped in seven police station areas of the city. The curfew remained imposed in seven police station areas of the city on Wednesday and mobile internet services were suspended across all 33 districts of the state, officials said.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2022, 4:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Eknath Shinde to be the new Maharashtra CM announces BJP Devendra Fadnavis gcw

    Eknath Shinde to be the new Maharashtra CM, announces BJP's Devendra Fadnavis

    Udaipur beheading: Ban those who glorify murder, Govt tells social media platforms

    Udaipur beheading: Ban those who glorify murder, Govt tells social media platforms

    Asianet News Kannada most engaged language website: Comscore

    Asianet News Kannada most engaged language website: Comscore

    Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Know dates, timings, and other details - adt

    Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Know dates, timings, and other details

    Landslide hits army camp in Manipur, armymen dead, rescued, missing

    Landslide hits army camp in Manipur, 7 armymen dead, rescue ops on

    Recent Stories

    Ek Villain Returns Trailer: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor in bloody revenge saga with Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria RBA

    Ek Villain Returns Trailer: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor in bloody revenge saga with Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria

    Eknath Shinde to be the new Maharashtra CM announces BJP Devendra Fadnavis gcw

    Eknath Shinde to be the new Maharashtra CM, announces BJP's Devendra Fadnavis

    Hot pictures alert Uorfi Javed belts out sexiness in tube top tiny skirt drb

    Hot pics alert: Uorfi Javed 'belts' out sexiness in tube top, tiny skirt

    New Fire-Boltt Ring 3 smartwatch launched in India; know details here - adt

    New Fire-Boltt Ring 3 smartwatch launched in India; know details here

    IND vs SL 2022 ODI series Captain Harmanpreet Kaur hopes to motivate teammates to get fit snt

    IND vs SL 2022: Captain Harmanpreet Kaur hopes to motivate teammates to get fit

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship' snt

    India@75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Exclusive! Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag snt

    India@75: Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag

    Video Icon
    Gujarat ex-dgp arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Video Icon