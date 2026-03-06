An IAF Su-30MKI fighter jet on a training mission crashed in Assam's Karbi Anglong district. The aircraft, which took off from Jorhat, lost radar contact before the crash. The IAF has confirmed the incident and search operations are underway.

A Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF), which was on a training mission, crashed in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Thursday night.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"The Su-30MKI which was on a training mission, crashed in the area of Karbi Anglong, Assam, approx 60 km from Jorhat," said IAF. The search operations are underway, it added. https://x.com/IAF_MCC/status/2029643027762008255?s=20

Aircraft Lost Radar Contact

Earlier, the IAF said that the aircraft had lost radar contact at around 7.42 pm after taking off from Jorhat in Assam. "An IAF Su-30 MKI is reported overdue. The aircraft had taken off from Jorhat, Assam and was last in contact at 7.42 pm. Further details are being ascertained. Search and Rescue mission has been initiated," said IAF.

About the Su-30MKI

The Su-30MKI is a two-seater fighter jet developed by Russian aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi. The IAF has a fleet of over 200 Su-30MKIs. (ANI)