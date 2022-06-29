Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Udaipur killing a terror attack; there are sleeper cells in Rajasthan: BJP

    BJP spokesperson Rajyavardhan Rathore claimed that "not a single week had gone by in the last six months when terrorist incidents have not happened inside Rajasthan'.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jun 29, 2022, 2:11 PM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday lashed out at the Congress government in Rajasthan and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the brutal killing of Kanhaiya Lal in broad daylight in Udaipur, stating that this was not a case of murder, but rather a terrorist attack.

    BJP spokesperson Rajyavardhan Rathore told media persons that sleeper cells had entered Rajasthan and that the state police intelligence is being used just for political gatherings.

    Rathore claimed that "not a single week had gone by in the last six months when terrorist incidents have not happened inside Rajasthan'. The government of Rajasthan is solely responsible for this, he said, adding that the manner in which the Gehlot government had acted in the last three and a half years had resulted in terrorist organizations flourishing in Rajasthan.

    Earlier in the day, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi lashed out at the "Talibani barbarism" seen in Udaipur and termed those responsible as the biggest enemies of both Islam and humanity.

    Stating that no community or country can tolerate such barbarism and brutality, Naqvi said people should watch out for elements who want to break the strength of India through nefarious conspiracies. 

    The BJP's response came on the day the Centre stepped in and handed over the case to the National Investigation Agency. The Union Home Ministry has directed the NIA to extensively probe whether any organisation and international links were behind the brutal killing of Kanhaiya.

