Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal cremated, funeral procession amid tight security

    Kanhaiya Lal, whose brutal murder triggered communal tension in Udaipur, was cremated in the presence of a large number of people.

    Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal cremated, funeral procession amid tight security snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Udaipur, First Published Jun 29, 2022, 2:40 PM IST

    Kanhaiya Lal, whose brutal murder triggered communal tension in Udaipur, was cremated in the presence of a large number of people even as curfew remained clamped in parts of the city. 

    Officials said that many police personnel were deployed during the funeral procession to maintain law and order. The funeral procession was taken out peacefully. 

    Also read: Udaipur killing a terror attack; there are sleeper cells in Rajasthan: BJP

    Lal, a tailor, was on Tuesday murdered by two men who had posted videos online that said they were avenging an insult to Islam. 

    The incident triggered stray cases of violence in Udaipur and curfew was clamped in seven police station areas of the city. Some people also shouted 'Modi-Modi' slogans at the funeral ground after the cremation. 

    The funeral procession began from Lal's residence at sector 14 and reached Ashok Nagar funeral ground. A large number of people participated in the procession and reached the funeral ground on motorcycles and cars, with some of them raising slogans demanding the death penalty for the accused. 

    Also read: MHA directs NIA to probe Udaipur killing, foreign links under scanner

    Some of them were also carrying saffron flags. People raised 'Kanhaiya Lal Amar Rahe' slogans as the funeral pyre was lit. A day after the incident, a curfew remained imposed in seven police station areas of the city on Wednesday and mobile internet services were suspended across all 33 districts of the state, officials said.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2022, 2:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Udaipur beheading: Ban those who glorify murder, Govt tells social media platforms

    Udaipur beheading: Ban those who glorify murder, Govt tells social media platforms

    Asianet News Kannada most engaged language website: Comscore

    Asianet News Kannada most engaged language website: Comscore

    Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Know dates, timings, and other details - adt

    Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2022: Know dates, timings, and other details

    Landslide hits army camp in Manipur, armymen dead, rescued, missing

    Landslide hits army camp in Manipur, 7 armymen dead, rescue ops on

    Mega construction Puri Jagannath Yatra chariots Meet the men who construct it

    Puri Jagannath Yatra: Meet the men who make the chariots every year

    Recent Stories

    Snapchat Plus paid version launched From price to features know all details here gcw

    Snapchat Plus paid version launched; From price to features, know all details here

    Would take bullet for Putin Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone's shocking claim sparks outrage snt

    'Would take bullet for Putin': Former F1 boss Ecclestone's shocking claim sparks outrage

    OnePlus Nord 2T Nothing Phone 1 xiaomi 12 motorola g42 5 smartphones to launch in July gcw

    OnePlus Nord 2T, Nothing Phone (1) and more: 5 smartphones to launch in July

    football Its like coming home Happy Romelu Lukaku on return to Inter Milan krn

    'It's like coming home': 'Happy' Romelu Lukaku on return to Inter Milan

    Ease of Doing Business: Andhra Pradesh retains top position, followed by Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka - adt

    Ease of Doing Business: Andhra Pradesh retains top position, followed by Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit snt

    India@75: Story of Kavi Pradeep, who created songs that espoused nationalist spirit

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship' snt

    India@75: Story of VOC Pillai, the patriot who 'steered the ship'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Exclusive! Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha speaks to Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag snt

    India@75: Evolutionary history of the Indian tricolour flag

    Video Icon
    Gujarat ex-dgp arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Video Icon