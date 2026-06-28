Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar defended the proposed UCC as a BJP manifesto promise, linking it to concerns over demographic changes and 'Land Jihad'. Meanwhile, West Bengal Congress has called for a wider public and legislative debate on the matter.

BJP Defends UCC, Links it to 'Demographic Changes'

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday defended the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC), saying it has long been a key part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) manifesto and asserting that the party was implementing its commitments in accordance with its electoral promises. Speaking to ANI, Majumdar also referred to concerns over demographic changes raised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the government was moving forward on issues related to demographic shifts. "The UCC has been a key part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto. Our government is working in accordance with our manifesto. As for the issues of 'Love Jihad' and 'Land Jihad' mentioned by Suvendu Adhikari, the Prime Minister has also expressed concern regarding demographic changes. In the future, a Demographic Commission will address this," he said.

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Majumdar further alleged that demographic changes in several parts of the country, including West Bengal, were linked to factors such as "Land Jihad." "If you look at the demographic changes occurring in many parts of the country, including Bengal, 'Land Jihad' and similar factors have played a significant role. Our government is moving forward in that very direction," he said.

The Union Minister also claimed that there would be little opposition to the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code. "The West Bengal government has decided to introduce the UCC, and everyone will abide by it; I feel there isn't much opposition to it either," he said.

Congress Calls for Comprehensive Discussion

Meanwhile, West Bengal Congress President Shubhankar Sarkar called for a wider public and legislative debate on the proposed Uniform Civil Code before any decision is taken. "I would say this: there must be a comprehensive discussion on the UCC--its advantages, disadvantages, and whether it is good or bad. There should be criticism, followed by debates on the floor of the House and further discussions to foster a meaningful discourse," Sarkar told ANI.

He added, "The government ought to pay attention to all these aspects. What happens to our multi-party, multi-cultural, multi-lingual, and multi-cuisine diversity? Unity in diversity is the greatest beauty of our nation," he added.

The remarks come amid heightened political activity over the proposed Uniform Civil Code in West Bengal. Earlier, on Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had said that the UCC would be implemented in the state following the model adopted in Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Assam, and said a committee has been constituted under a sitting inquiry authority to examine its implementation. (ANI)