Following an alleged attack on Mamata Banerjee's convoy, West Bengal BJP leaders denied involvement, attributing the incident to public anger. TMC leaders, however, labelled it a targeted 'attempt to murder' by BJP workers, escalating political tensions.

West Bengal Transport Minister Arjun Singh said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had no role in the alleged attack on former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's convoy, claiming that those involved acted over their homes being "looted and demolished" in the past. Speaking to reporters here, Singh said, "Our party is against it. They did so because their homes were being looted and demolished. There was no BJP program there; no one from the BJP was present."

His remarks came after Banerjee's vehicle was allegedly attacked with stones and other objects in West Bengal, triggering a political confrontation between the ruling BJP and the opposition Trinamool Congress (TMC). The former CM was allegedly attacked when she was on her way to meet a TMC worker's family in North 24 Parganas. TMC MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Dola Sen were also accompanying Mamata Banerjee. "Chor bhagao" slogans were heard from the crowd.

TMC Alleges 'Attempt to Murder'

Reacting to the incident, suspended TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee alleged that stones were repeatedly hurled at Mamata Banerjee's vehicle and claimed that it was a targeted attack. "The entire car, there was not a single second when stones were not thrown. Stones were thrown every moment, targeting Mamata Banerjee to assault her," he alleged.

He described the incident as an "attempt to murder" and alleged that hundreds of BJP workers were present at the spot while the police remained a "silent spectator". "Hundreds and hundreds of BJP workers were there, and police were remaining silent spectators, absolutely silent spectators," he said.

BJP Leaders Condemn Act, Question Circumstances

As this happened, BJP MLA Sajal Ghosh said that his party does not support such actions. He, however, questioned the circumstances surrounding the former Chief Minister's movement. "You reap what you sow. We do not support this. What is the general public supposed to do? Open fire? Even a Z-plus protectee ought to at least inform the police about where they are going. What was the need for this?" Ghosh said.

West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya also dismissed TMC's allegations of the party's involvement and condemned the reported stone-pelting on Banerjee's vehicle. "Let me be clear: the BJP has absolutely no connection to the incidents where mud, stones, or slippers were thrown at Mamata Banerjee's vehicle. Regardless of whether it involves a Chief Minister or any other female leader, the BJP does not endorse the throwing of stones at anyone's vehicle; we condemn such incidents," Bhattacharya said.

He said that if such incidents occurred, the police would take appropriate action. Meanwhile, he accused the TMC of being involved in a conflict with the public. Bhattacharya added, "What is happening here is a conflict involving the Trinamool, a clash between the public and the Trinamool. Regardless of whether it involves a Chief Minister or any other female leader, the BJP does not endorse the throwing of stones at anyone's vehicle; we condemn such incidents." (ANI)