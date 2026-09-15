BJP leader Karunasagar announced that the Uniform Civil Code is transitioning from a political debate to implementation in several states. He noted Union Home Minister Amit Shah's commitment to implementing the UCC in all 21 BJP-ruled states.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Karunasagar on Tuesday said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is no longer merely a political debate, but is moving toward nationwide implementation in multiple states. Speaking to ANI, "Uniform Civil Code is no longer a political discussion. It is moving towards implementation in several states. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced that the seven-member committee. As soon as it submits the report, the government will present it in the winter session and pass the Bill."

Amit Shah Vows UCC in All BJP-Ruled States

Karunasagar also highlighted BJP's commitment to the UCC, saying that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced that UCC will be implemented in all 21 states ruled by BJP. "Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced that the UCC will be implemented in all 21 states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party, reaffirming its commitment to the UCC. And UCC is not a law which is against any religion in particular, but it is for equal justice and gender justice to all the citizens of India. When a nation is one, it is required to have a one civil framework to all citizens across religious lines," he said.

Delhi Minister on UCC Implementation

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is a "big resolution" of the BJP and could be implemented in the national capital if Delhi is included among the states listed for implementation. Speaking about the implementation of UCC, Mishra said, "This is an announcement by the Home Minister and also a resolution of the BJP, and we have seen that in the government led by the Prime Minister, all the resolutions made one by one with the people of India, all those resolutions are being fulfilled."

"Uniform Civil Code is a big resolution, the fulfilment of which has been announced repeatedly, and now today the Home Minister has fixed a deadline in a way that UCC will be implemented in all the NDA-ruled states by 2029 and if Delhi is included in it, then UCC will definitely be implemented in Delhi," he added.

UCC Bill Implementation Status

The UCC Bill has already been introduced and passed in three states -- Uttarakhand in February 2024, Gujarat in March 2026 and Assam in May 2026. (ANI)