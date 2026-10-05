A farmer in Karnataka recently appealed to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for government intervention to help unmarried rural men find brides. The plea highlights a growing social issue where families prefer salaried grooms over farmers, leaving many agricultural landowners emotionally distressed.

A farmer’s unusual appeal to Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has sparked a discussion online after he sought government intervention to help unmarried men in rural areas find marriage partners. The farmer raised the issue during a Praja Seva programme in Piriyapatna, Mysuru district, where he told Shivakumar that several men from farming communities were struggling to find brides despite owning agricultural land and houses.

According to the farmer, men in the 35–40 age group are increasingly finding it difficult to get married. He claimed that repeated rejection has left some rural bachelors deeply frustrated and said the problem extends beyond individual families.

‘Nobody is willing to give their daughters to farmers’

The farmer told Shivakumar that many families are reluctant to marry their daughters into farming households. He argued that owning land and having a home no longer appears to carry the same appeal as a salaried job.

He appealed to the government to consider a scheme that could help unmarried farmers and other rural bachelors find suitable marriage alliances.

The farmer also claimed that the issue has become serious in several parts of Karnataka, with some unmarried men reportedly facing severe emotional distress. He said government intervention could help thousands of young men who have invested in agriculture and built homes but continue to struggle to find partners.

Shivakumar Reacts To The Unusual Request

The request appeared to catch Shivakumar by surprise. Reports said the Chief Minister listened to the farmer’s concerns, while his reaction to the unusual demand drew attention during the interaction.

A video of the exchange has since circulated online, turning the farmer’s plea into a viral talking point.

Scroll to load tweet…

The incident has also revived discussion around the changing aspirations of rural families. While farming and land ownership were traditionally viewed as desirable qualities for marriage, many families today reportedly place greater emphasis on salaried employment, urban lifestyles and financial stability.