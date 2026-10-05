A viral post on X has ignited a debate over arranged marriages after a 31-year-old Swiggy employee earning Rs 3 lakh a month faced multiple rejections. Despite his high salary and secure job, potential matches have turned him down citing compatibility issues.

A viral post on X has sparked a debate around arranged marriages after a user claimed that his 31-year-old friend, who works at Swiggy in Bengaluru and earns Rs 3 lakh a month, has faced repeated rejections from prospective matches. The post was shared by X user @Ajinkya Revdikar, who began by calling arranged marriage “a scam". According to his account, his friend is 5’9", “decent looking" and has been trying to find a match for the past two years.

In spite of the fact that the advertisement listed the man's work as one that is secure and well-paying, the man is said to have been rejected by a number of potential brides, including ladies who make about Rs 50,000 per month.

A screenshot of what seems to be a chat between the man and one of the potential spouses was also included in the post. During the conversation, the woman gently rejected to move further with the match, writing, “Yes. Just wanted to let you know that we have very different backgrounds – so we wouldn’t be compatible together. Let’s not move this forward. Hope that’s fine. Best wishes for your future!"

The screenshot and the claim about the man’s repeated rejections quickly attracted attention, with users offering very different interpretations of what may be happening. Others said that salary and professional success cannot guarantee compatibility or acceptance in a marriage. Some people questioned the idea of arranged marriage itself.

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Someone asked why someone who makes a good living and lives in Bengaluru would depend on arranged marriage, saying, "I don't get arranged marriage at all. Why can't you just go on dates to get married if you make so much money and live in a fun city like BLR?"

“I am in this arrange marriage process since last 1 yr. Whatever you mentioned abt your friend, consider me in the same line… Reason for rejection: Mostly “Vibes match nahi ho rahi" or “We are not compatible".

However, several users pushed back against the idea that a high salary should make someone particularly desirable in the marriage market. One person pointed out, “Higher salary is not a confirmation of marriage lol personality matter," while another was considerably more critical, commenting, “Looks like she did the right thing, because money is the only thing you have got to offer."