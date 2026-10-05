A King Cobra was found hiding inside a toilet in a Himachal Pradesh village, triggering a tense rescue. Snake catcher used a stick to drive the snake out as it repeatedly raised its hood and appeared to lunge at him. After a long struggle, Bhupender Singh and another man secured the reptile in a bag and later released it safely into a nearby forest

A King Cobra hiding inside a toilet triggered a tense rescue operation in a village in Himachal Pradesh’s Paonta Sahib. Viral videos show local snake catcher Bhupender Singh facing the snake at close range and eventually rescuing it. It took almost 3 minutes to catch and bag the highly venomous snake. Viral videos show Singh and another person bravely trying to bag the reptile as villagers witness it all in panic.

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King Cobra raises hood during rescue

A video of the rescue shows Singh using a stick to push the King Cobra towards the toilet exit while several residents watched from outside. People also gathered on nearby terraces to watch the dangerous operation.

The snake repeatedly raised its hood and appeared to lunge at Singh as he tried to move it out of the washroom. Each time, he stepped back before continuing his attempt to drive the reptile towards the exit.

The rescue became more difficult as the King Cobra resisted Singh’s efforts. After a prolonged struggle, he managed to get hold of one end of the snake and pulled it out of the toilet and onto the road.

Snake safely taken away

Another man then arrived with a bag and joined Singh in containing the snake. The King Cobra continued to resist, making it difficult for the two men to place it inside.

They eventually secured the snake and removed it from the residential area. The King Cobra was later released into a forest, according to the information available about the rescue.

The video has since drawn attention on social media, with viewers praising Singh for taking on the risky task and helping remove the snake from a populated area.

Trained rescuers helped manage danger.