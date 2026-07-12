Aaditya Thackeray accused the BJP of using the UCC debate to divert attention from alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement. He called for a Supreme Court probe into the 'loot' and said his party is open to supporting the UCC on its merits.

In a blistering attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLA Aaditya Thackeray accused the ruling party of using the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) debate as a diversionary tactic to deflect attention from alleged donation embezzelment at Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Taking a sharp dig at the party, Thackeray claimed that the Shiv Sena (UBT) is the one "protecting Lord Ram from the BJP," which he rechristened as the "Babar Janata Party."

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"We are protecting Lord Ram from the BJP. The BJP has now become the 'Babar Janata Party.' The BJP is bringing up the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) debate only to distract the country from the alleged Ram Mandir loot. We will not let that happen," Thackeray told ANI.

Conditional Support for UCC

Further addressing the controversial Uniform Civil Code, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader stated that his party is open to supporting the legislation, provided it is evaluated strictly on its substance rather than being used as a political shield. "Let's debate the UCC on its merits, and we will support it," he asserted.

Demand for Supreme Court Probe

Expressing concern over the integrity of the temple administration amid the allegations, Thackeray demanded the intervention of the apex court. "The Supreme Court should step in with a fair probe into the alleged Ram Mandir loot," he said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is set to hear petitions seeking an independent probe into the alleged financial irregularities of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya on July 13. The petitions are listed for hearing before a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

Trust Member Refutes Reports

Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Trust, has refuted the reports that the trust has blocked the VIP darshan pass IDs of Champat Rai, Anil Mishra, and Gopal Rao and confirmed that passes are indeed being issued using Champat Rai's ID. "There is no issue as of now. This is still in place. I have no details otherwise; the existing system still continues," he said. (ANI)